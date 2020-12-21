Log in
Tecnotree Oyj : Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

12/21/2020
Financial reports in 2021

Tecnotree's financial reports in 2021 will be released as follows:

  • Financial report 2020 (unaudited): Friday, 26 February 2021
  • Interim report 1-3/2021: Thursday, 29 April 2021
  • Half year report 1-6/2021: Thursday, 12 August 2021
  • Interim report 1-9/2021: Friday, 29 October 2021

Tecnotree will publish 1-3/2021 and 1-9/2021 financial reports as summary versions including interim balance sheet and events during the period.

The company applies 30 days quiet period before the publication date of the financial statement and interim reports. During that time, the company does not discuss its financial position or the development of its business operations with representatives of the capital markets or the media.

Tecnotree publishes financial information in English and Finnish. All releases are posted in full on Tecnotree's website www.tecnotree.com/investors_eng/

Tecnotree will publish its annual report 2020 during week 12/2021.

Annual General Meeting

Tecnotree's Annual General Meeting 2021 is planned to be held on Thursday, 15 April 2021 in Espoo, Finland.

Disclaimer

Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:34:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
