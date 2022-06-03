Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Tecnotree Oyj
  News
  Summary
    TEM1V   FI0009010227

TECNOTREE OYJ

(TEM1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/03 05:30:11 am EDT
0.8110 EUR   +1.63%
05:22a TECNOTREE OYJ : The CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, Padma Ravichander, acquires 15 million shares from Fitzroy Investments Limited
PU
05/16 Change in Tecnotree Corporation's holding of treasury shares
AQ
05/13 Tecnotree Launches Total Digital Transformation Suite for Enterprises and Customers of MTN Ghana
CI
Tecnotree Oyj : The CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, Padma Ravichander, acquires 15 million shares from Fitzroy Investments Limited

06/03/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Padma Ravichander, the CEO of Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree") has today entered an agreement, wherein Fitzroy Investments Limited ("Fitzroy") will sell 15 million shares of Tecnotree to Padma Ravichander for a purchase price equivalent to the 10-day moving-average of the Tecnotree share price on the NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. The sale of these shares will be conducted in multiple tranches and will be completed by September 2022. The parties have agreed and are obliged to make the necessary market notifications as the tranches materialize.

"Tecnotree has been the best performing investment in our portfolio. It is our intention to remain Tecnotree's single largest shareholder and maintain a long-term investment relationship in Tecnotree. However, we have come across a strategic opportunity to sell 15 million shares to Mrs. Ravichander, one of the key drivers behind Tecnotree's recent success. With this transaction Fitzroy wants to signal its gratitude and commitment to the continued valuable co-operation with Padma.", said Neil Macleod, the Director of Fitzroy Investments Limited and the Chairman of the Board of Tecnotree.

"Tecnotree's purpose is to bring the Finnish technology competence and state of the art 5G technology solutions across the world. We have a clear growth strategy to create sustainable digital ecosystems with our customers and partners. The transaction with Fitzroy underpins our collective long-term commitment to the execution of our digital strategy.", said Padma Ravichander, the CEO of Tecnotree.

Disclaimer

Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 76,3 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 M 262 M 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 68,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Padma Ravichander Chief Executive Officer
Priyesh Ranjan Chief Financial Officer
Neil Donald John Macleod Chairman
Sanjay Ketkar Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Al-Yaham Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECNOTREE OYJ-45.79%262
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.13%195 149
SAP SE-24.86%117 844
SERVICENOW INC.-22.23%101 192
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.70%32 901
SENSETIME GROUP INC.6.73%24 902