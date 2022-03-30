Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Tecnotree Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEM1V   FI0009010227

TECNOTREE OYJ

(TEM1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecnotree Oyj : Zain South Sudan selects Tecnotree as a strategic partner for its Digital BSS Transformation

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Further to the stock market release published by Tecnotree dated 21st March 2022 at 11:15 EET

Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), announced the winning of one of the largest digital transformation projects for its award-winning BSS (Business Support Systems) Suite. Tecnotree has been chosen for this project by Zain Group, a leading telecom services provider in the Middle East & Africa for its operations in South Sudan.

Tecnotree will provide their complete range of BSS Suite products and services. This full stack deployment will offer Zain South Sudan a new set of capabilities such as Advance Customer Experience, Quick Time to market with new unified Product Catalogue, Convergent Billing and Charging solutions along with other key Solutions. Tecnotree products and solutions will help drive the Zain's transformation by digitalization of their current legacy products and BSS infrastructure and making them 5G ready. Tecnotree's award winning BSS suite and extensive experience over the last 40 years across the globe will enable the operator to improve operational efficiency, sustain rapid growth and redefine their customer experience.

Commenting on the project, Khalid Abdalla, Zain South Sudan CEO said, "We are looking forward to this partnership with Tecnotree for updating our BSS infrastructure to unlock our digital transformation strategy. This implementation will be a first step towards facilitating our business processes efficiently, and achieving our goals to provide innovative services to our customers."

Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree Corporation, stated, "We are delighted about winning this deal and are eager to embark on this new transformation journey with Zain South Sudan. It is a testament to Tecnotree's growth and expansion as well as our commitment to using our market-proven framework of products and services to provide premium digital experiences. This is yet another chapter in our success story and gives us the motivation to continue providing our clients with state-of-the-art products and solutions."

Tecnotree will be involved in delivering the licenses, implementation services, as well as support services. The company had already received orders from the same operator last year, and the new order enhances the existing relationship between the groups and opens avenues for future opportunities.

Disclaimer

Tecnotree Oyj published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECNOTREE OYJ
05:45aTECNOTREE OYJ : Zain South Sudan selects Tecnotree as a strategic partner for its Digital ..
PU
03/25Notice of Tecnotree Corporation's Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/25Tecnotree Corporation financial statements for 2021 are published
AQ
03/21Tecnotree Lands $10.4 Million Business Support Systems Deal in Middle East, Africa
MT
03/21Tecnotree Wins One of the largest Digital Transformation Projects worth USD 10.4 Mn
AQ
03/21Tecnotree Wins Largest Digital Transformation Project Worth USD 10.4 Million
CI
03/19Tecnotree Corporation - Managers' transactions - Koskelainen
AQ
03/19Tecnotree Corporation - Managers' transactions - Martinez Navarro
AQ
03/19Tecnotree Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ravichander
AQ
03/19Tecnotree Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Ranjan
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64,5 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 357 M 396 M 396 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart TECNOTREE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Tecnotree Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECNOTREE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,17 €
Average target price 1,50 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padma Ravichander Chief Executive Officer
Priyesh Ranjan Chief Financial Officer
Neil Donald John Macleod Chairman
Sanjay Ketkar Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Al-Yaham Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECNOTREE OYJ-20.79%396
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.14%224 899
SAP SE-17.20%134 716
SERVICENOW INC.-7.91%119 550
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.34%36 439
HUBSPOT, INC.-21.02%24 765