  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Tecnotree Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEM1V   FI0009010227

TECNOTREE OYJ

(TEM1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:59:30 2023-04-13 am EDT
0.5360 EUR   +3.47%
0.5360 EUR   +3.47%
06:47aTecnotree Recognized as Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions
BU
04/04Tecnotree Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal with Tier-1 LATAM Operator
BU
04/04Tecnotree Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal with Tier-1 Latin America
CI
Tecnotree Recognized as Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions

04/13/2023 | 06:47am EDT
Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G, IOT, and cloud-native technology, announced that it has been named as a representative vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions.

The Gartner report is authored by analysts Juha Korhonen, Amresh Nandan, Chris Meering, and Susan Welsh de Grimaldo. It focuses on two major components of Customer Management and Experience (CM&X) solutions, which benefit CSPs immensely. The Gartner market guide enables CSPs to understand market trends & sourcing strategies and keep up with the evolving CM&X solutions. It helps them transform themselves with advancing digital technologies, which further empowers them to manage different aspects of BSS (Business Support Systems), such as customers, services, products, and partners.

Tecnotree has been featured in Gartner for its complete range of CM&X solutions, which includes CRM solutions, self-care apps, product catalogue, customer management, customer journey orchestration, partner management, loyalty programs, Diwa Fintech platform, and for its multi-experience B2B2X ecosystem marketplace platform called Tecnotree Moments, which uses Azure and AWS cloud infrastructure with multitenant capabilities. The Surge, low/no-code platform provides intelligence-enabled customer experience and business orchestration capabilities that can be coupled with moments marketplace capabilities and core digital BSS functionality, that can drive IoT and 5G monetization and automation utilizing mutli-cloud technologies.

Tecnotree solutions assist customers on a BSS transformation journey from being a traditional Communications Services Provider (CSP) to a Digital Services Provider (DSP). With over 44 TM Forum Open APIs deployed for customer management, product and order management, partner management, rating & charging, billing and ecosystem management, Tecnotree helps in providing a complete Digital transformation as well as specific transformation related to customer experience and management. Tecnotree’s cloud-native, AI/ML enabled, and 5G-ready customer experience solutions include cutting-edge digital products. The Gartner report mentions that Tecnotree has implemented several of the TM Forum APIs for CM&X and is among the leading vendors in TM Forum Open APIs certification. The report further recognises the platform that employs a micro-services-based architecture with a unified product catalogue that facilitates customer onboarding, allows converged billing, launches multi-experience bundled offerings, and provides a 360-degree customer view through its patented “profile of one” technology.

‘We are pleased to be recognized in Gartner’s prestigious market guide for our CSP customer management and experience solutions for 2023 again in addition to the recognition that we already received for Revenue Management & Monetization in Q4 of 2022. Our AI-driven CSP solutions meet the rapidly evolving business needs and create 5G revenue opportunities for CSPs, enabling them to provide greater services across various functions. We offer our valued customers increased convenience and unlimited access to world-class products and solutions.’ said Padma Ravichander, CEO-Tecnotree.

She commented further, ‘Our consistent year-on-year inclusion in the Gartner market guide validates our position as being customer-focused in creating digital experiences and revolutionizing enterprise experience through ecosystem partnerships for new-age digital services in a consistent manner.’

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner’s research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 80,2 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net income 2023 16,0 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net cash 2023 11,9 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 162 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 857
Free-Float 60,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 €
Average target price 0,54 €
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padma Ravichander Chief Executive Officer
Indiresh Vivekananda Chief Financial Officer
Neil Donald John Macleod Chairman
Sanjay Ketkar Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Al-Yaham Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECNOTREE OYJ-16.99%177
ORACLE CORPORATION14.96%253 511
SAP SE20.99%149 439
SERVICENOW, INC.21.42%95 700
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.63%41 180
HUBSPOT, INC.41.41%20 432
