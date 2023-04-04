Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Tecnotree Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEM1V   FI0009010227

TECNOTREE OYJ

(TEM1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:06:40 2023-04-04 am EDT
0.5070 EUR   +3.47%
07:56aTecnotree Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal with Tier-1 LATAM Operator
BU
06:38aTecnotree Oyj : Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal With Tier-1 LATAM Operator
PU
04/03Change in Tecnotree Corporation's Q1/2023 publication date
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecnotree Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal with Tier-1 LATAM Operator

04/04/2023 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, announced the winning of its first deal for the Customer 360 MDM platform RFP with the Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence platform, launched just two months ago. Tecnotree has been chosen for this project by a Tier 1 Operator in Latin America, for the company’s customer data consolidation system based on the Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005706/en/

Tecnotree Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal with Tier-1 LATAM Operator (Photo: Business Wire)

Tecnotree Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal with Tier-1 LATAM Operator (Photo: Business Wire)

Tecnotree Sensa is a new AI-enabled technology that cuts across the Tecnotree portfolio to enable the creation of configurable AI solutions that will humanize digital experiences with intelligence, across telcos as well as other industry verticals such as healthcare, education, sports, financial services, entertainment, gaming, and reality. Tecnotree Sensa AI-enabled digital experiences provide 5G & AI deepening customer engagement & improving operational efficiency, helping harness 5G driven monetization.

This agreement with a long-standing customer proves Sensa’s cross-sell and up-sell capabilities across Tecnotree’s digital portfolio. Tecnotree is set to deliver a comprehensive solution to the operator's need for centralizing customer information across their Business Support Systems (BSS) platforms. This solution will consolidate and update data from various legacy CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and billing bases, while seamlessly integrating into their customer interaction channels and backend platforms. Tecnotree's proposed Intelligent Customer 360 solution powered by Sensa will provide a single view across multiple backend CRM, billing, and legacy applications, consolidating information from multiple platforms in real-time, and automatically resolving key business entities to create a temporal and longitudinal view of the customer. This aggregated and highly dynamic customer view will enable the company to solve not only their challenges in providing a single view of the customer but will also enable them to gain visibility into their customer experience KPIs.

The implementation of the proposed solution will result in the following benefits:

  • Consolidation of customer information in a single application, improving the quality and reliability of data presented across different channels.
  • Deep insights and knowledge about the customer aggregated from various backend systems including CRM, billing, and legacy applications.
  • Digitization and exposure of customer information for both front-end and legacy systems, enhancing the speed at which users can validate customer data.
  • Reduction of sales and post-sales management errors by ensuring correct customer data is presented through a comprehensive 360-degree view.
  • Increased customer satisfaction through improved identification and consolidation of their information.
  • Acceleration of information aggregation via Sensa's Low Code/No Code AI Platform that enables orchestration between heterogeneous applications.
  • Simplified integration with an open digital platform based on TMForum Open Digital Architecture standards and Open APIs.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen to implement our latest AI software, the Sensa Intelligence platform. This innovative platform will work seamlessly across Tecnotree's digital portfolio and technologies, spanning a wide range of Digital BSS Suite for telcos", said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree. "This partnership is a significant step forward for Tecnotree and demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help our customers stay competitive in a rapidly changing digital landscape. The cutting-edge technology will enable the customer to leverage our portfolio of products and services while keeping customer sentiments at the forefront of their digital experiences."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com or social media channels – LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TECNOTREE OYJ
07:56aTecnotree Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal with Tier-1 LATAM Opera..
BU
06:38aTecnotree Oyj : Sensa Wins First AIML Driven Customer Experience Deal With Tier-1 LATAM Op..
PU
04/03Change in Tecnotree Corporation's Q1/2023 publication date
AQ
03/24Notice of Tecnotree Corporation's Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/24Tecnotree Corporation financial statements for 2022 are published
AQ
03/23Tecnotree Is Recognized as a Happy Company to Work for, by the World HRD Congress
AQ
03/21Tecnotree Announces Release of Investor Engagement Brief
AQ
03/21Tecnotree Oyj : Investor presentation, March
PU
03/21Tecnotree Oyj : Corporate Governance Statement 2022
PU
03/01Tecnotree Corporation - Managers' transactions - Asthana
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 80,2 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net income 2023 16,0 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2023 11,9 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,80x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 153 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 857
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart TECNOTREE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Tecnotree Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECNOTREE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,49 €
Average target price 0,54 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Padma Ravichander Chief Executive Officer
Indiresh Vivekananda Chief Financial Officer
Neil Donald John Macleod Chairman
Sanjay Ketkar Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Al-Yaham Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECNOTREE OYJ-21.47%166
ORACLE CORPORATION14.90%253 565
SAP SE19.93%146 842
SERVICENOW, INC.19.63%94 291
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.19.17%39 691
HUBSPOT, INC.45.30%20 750
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer