    TEM1V   FI0009010227

TECNOTREE OYJ

(TEM1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:54 2022-09-20 am EDT
0.4770 EUR   -2.33%
Tecnotree to Accelerate Digital Transition to the Cloud with Microsoft Azure Integration

09/20/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Tecnotree, a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) for the telecoms industry announces it will provide Digital BSS products built on Microsoft Azure to Digital Service Providers (DSPs). Through this integration, service providers will be empowered to innovate and adapt quickly while delivering superior customer experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005717/en/

Tecnotree to Accelerate Digital Transition to the Cloud with Microsoft Azure Integration (Photo: Business Wire)

Tecnotree to Accelerate Digital Transition to the Cloud with Microsoft Azure Integration (Photo: Business Wire)

As 5G and the Internet-of-Things (IoT) reshape the industry landscape, service providers’ IT infrastructure today is more agile & cloud-native along with the underlying applications to support charging, billing & partner functions in a dynamic way. Tecnotree's Digital Suite-5 for consumers and business monetization is built natively to run on Kubernetes and is aligned with the Microsoft Azure cloud to drive multi-tenant, multi-region transformations that allow enterprises to lower total-cost-of-ownership (TCO) by eliminating significant upfront investments. Tecnotree Moments for enterprises and consumers enables a Digital Ecosystem of microservices as an extension of the Digital-BSS-Suite-5 by converting the Moments pre-integrated partner ecosystem into instant revenue generators across industries like: Sports, Gaming, Health & Wellness, Education, and other verticals. This allows Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to seamlessly transform into DSPs, with the opportunity to galvanize their IT ecosystems and launch innovative digital offerings.

While tier-1 providers have a clear path defined about migrating to the cloud in the next few years, tier-2 & 3 providers are considering the merits of cloud-based systems. At the same time, new-age providers, and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) are moving quickly towards cloud BSS.

"By integrating Tecnotree products with Microsoft Azure, we help service providers bring new services to the market,” says Padma Ravichander, CEO-Tecnotree Corporation. "With this combined offering, DSPs now have the ability to unlock the full potential of 5G investments while having speed at the center of the transformation. As Tecnotree Moments for B2B2X headless commerce launches in different markets around the world as an extension of our Digital offering, the change will redefine the future of digital business.”

Rick Lievano, CTO WW Telecom at Microsoft says, “With Tecnotree Digital Suite 5 on the Microsoft Azure cloud, Tecnotree enables digital transformation for service providers. By combining Tecnotree’s deep domain expertise and Microsoft’s software capabilities, we help service providers create enhanced user experiences and unlock new revenue streams for the telecom ecosystem.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is the first company in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree digital platform products and services today serve over 1 Billion Subscribers globally in over 70 countries. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 69,3 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
Net income 2022 12,5 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net cash 2022 12,8 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 63,5%
Managers and Directors
Padma Ravichander Chief Executive Officer
Priyesh Ranjan Chief Financial Officer
Neil Donald John Macleod Chairman
Sanjay Ketkar Vice President-Information Technology
Ali Al-Yaham Director-Technology
