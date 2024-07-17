TECO 2030's focus is to develop hydrogen fuel cells for heavy- duty and marine applications. Fuel cells are the engines of tomorrow and convert hydrogen into electricity while emitting nothing but water vapour and warm air.

TECO 2030 firmly believes that hydrogen an fuel cells will play

an essential part of the solution to combat climate change and that hydrogen fuel cells will be key to reducing and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

TECO 2030 is building up Europe's first Giga production

facility of hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. The production capacity will be built up through 2024 and 2025, targeting an output capacity of up

to 200 MW of fuel cells in 2025, increasing to 3.2 GW in 2030.

