Annual Report
2023
Contents
In Brief
4
Letter from the CEO
6
Main operational highlights in 2023
8
Business Areas
TECO 2030 Hydrogen Fuel Cells
11
Fuel Cell Factory - TECO 2030 Innovation Center
13
Corporate and finance
14
Report from the Board of Directors
15
2
Financial statements
22
Independent auditor's report
126
Corporate governance
129
Sustainability
135
Members of the Board
136
Management
137
3
In Brief
TECO 2030: Powering the industry's transition to renewable energy
Actions are needed to reduce the environmental and climate impacts of international trade and global industries. By delivering technology solutions that help ships and heavy machineries reduce their emissions, thus TECO 2030 aims to contribute to the green transition in the heavy-duty industry space.
TECO 2030's focus is to develop hydrogen fuel cells for heavy- duty and marine applications. Fuel cells are the engines of tomorrow and convert hydrogen into electricity while emitting nothing but water vapour and warm air.
TECO 2030 firmly believes that hydrogen an fuel cells will play
an essential part of the solution to combat climate change and that hydrogen fuel cells will be key to reducing and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.
TECO 2030 is building up Europe's first Giga production
facility of hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. The production capacity will be built up through 2024 and 2025, targeting an output capacity of up
to 200 MW of fuel cells in 2025, increasing to 3.2 GW in 2030.
Collaborative
Honest
Innovative
30 years of experience in maritime technology and services
TECO 2030 was founded in the autumn of 2019 and has its
roots in the TECO Maritime Group, a group that has provided
technology and repair services to the global shipping industry since 1994.
TECO 2030 is headquartered at Lysaker, just outside of Oslo,
and was listed on Euronext Growth on Oslo Stock Exchange
in October 2020. The company had 52 employees as of December 31st 2023.
We gain and share knowledge internally and, when necessary, seek new solution externally
We are not afraid to speak up and we always deliver on what we promise. We do not take any shortcuts or behave in an unethical way
We build on our expertise and seek new knowledge. We use our competence to find new and innovative solutions
4
By delivering technology solutions that help ships and heavy machineries reduce their emissions, thus TECO 2030 aims to contribute to the green transition in the heavy-duty industry space.
5
Letter from the CEO
2023 was like a rollercoaster, with ups and downs! During 2023, our corporate developments and improvements made our organization stronger, more lenient, and responsive to challenging times and overcoming tough periods.
Throughout 2023, we made significant progress towards achieving our objectives for large-scale fuel cell production in Narvik, Norway. Our FCM400 stands out as the world's most robust fuel cell system, specifically tailored for marine and heavy-duty applications. The development of this unit is close to completion, with the subsequent focus shifting towards scaling up production at our Narvik facility. Our dedicated team in Narvik has persistently advanced the necessary procedures to start the installation of production equipment and initiate the high-volume manufacturing process of fuel cell systems when time comes.
Moreover, we have successfully assembled our first FCM400 system and integrated it into AVL's testbed for rigorous testing and validation. Recent updates indicate promising strides in maintaining stable power output over time, showcasing the commendable progress achieved by our development team. During Q4 2023, numerous stakeholders have visited Graz, Austria to experience the fuel cell module firsthand, including a significant workshop with Yokogawa's engineering team.
We are delighted to share updates on the progress of our two flagship projects. The first involves a collaborative effort with Implenia to power their construction site, while the second focuses on upcoming deployments for the HyEkoTank project. Both initiatives are advancing steadily,
with our team gaining invaluable insights into the intricacies of various components and system requirements. This continual learning process is instrumental in guiding our efforts towards achieving the objectives set forth in these pivotal projects.
Furthermore, we have supplied AVL with the four fuel cell stacks required for their HyTruck project, a project which is delayed and outside our control. Each HyTruck fuel cell module will incorporate two TECO stacks, specially designed for heavy-duty trucks, showcasing their power density and durability in the challenging terrain of the Austrian Alps. In 2023, we conducted a comprehensive feasibility study to explore the industrialization opportunities of these fuel cell modules through our supply chain network, yielding positive results based on the groundwork laid thus far in the FCM400 project.
Our robust sales pipeline and outstanding quotes reflects our ongoing commitment to engaging with prospective clients, investors, and stakeholders globally, underscoring our collective ability to achieve substantial emission reductions. In 2023, we secured outstanding quotes totaling approximately EUR 800 million, bolstering the overall active quotes to well over EUR 1.3 billion.
While uncertainties continue regarding the realization of these potential projects, they serve as a testament to the growing global interest in zero-emission power solutions, affirming the pivotal role of fuel cells in achieving climate targets and clean energy supply.
6
TECO 2030 has actively enhanced collaborations with prospective clients, investors, and partners, extending the reach of our FCM400 initiative beyond the maritime sector to encompass various heavy industries. This strategic expansion highlights our commitment to forging impactful partnerships across diverse sectors and solidifying our position as a leading fuel cell supplier.
The investment landscape has evolved notably over the past year, presenting new challenges amidst changing monetary conditions. We remain adaptable to these shifts and are confident in our ability to navigate them successfully.
As we reflect on the dynamic engagement of 2023, marked by our participation in global exhibitions, conferences, and hydrogen summits, we look forward to leveraging our strengths and innovative capacities to spearhead sustainable initiatives in 2024 and beyond.
Lysaker, Norway, July 16th, 2024
Tore Enger
Chief Executive Officer
7
Main operational highlights in 2023
Completed selection of all major components for fuel cell modules
During January TECO 2030 completed the selection of all major component suppliers and procured necessary parts for the first 400kW fuel cell modules (FCM400) marking that the first units are getting ready for assembly.
conditioning, air filtration systems, power converters, battery storage and automation system.
2. A containerized, 350 bar, compressed hydrogen storage with 4000 kg capacity with type approval to perform hydrogen refueling by swapping of containers using cranes.
Start of HyEkotank project
During February, the HyEkoTank project which has been awarded a EUR 5 million grant under the European funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE started, together with Shell and the other consortium partners. HyEkoTank project intends to develop and install a retrofit solution to transform the existing fleet and accelerate the achievement of climate neutrality of both sea-going and inland waterway waterborne transport. The project outlines an ultimate goal of:
1. A standardized and easy-to-integrate 40ft ISO container including a 2.4 MW fuel cell system, hydrogen fuel gas
Heavy duty feasibility study with AVL
In February TECO 2030 and AVL signed a contract for a feasibility study of developing and industrializing a Fuel Cell System for heavy duty (HD) trucks based on the technology platform and supply chain developed during the fuel cell development program of 100kW stack and 400kW module.
Furthermore, TECO 2030 and AVL completed its feasibility study in May. The results from the feasibility study showed that system performance targets could be met or exceeded while using existing TECO 2030 infrastructure in Narvik and our marine fuel cell technology.
8
MOU with undisclosed party for up to 50MW of hydrogen engines
During March TECO 2030 signed an MOU with an undisclosed party for cooperation on several fuel cell projects which in total could represent 50 MW of fuel cell output. The projects represent marine fuel cells and on shore stationary fuel cell systems in megawatt scale. The MOU outlines a 3-year cooperation commitment to successfully execute the project objectives.
Unlocked grant from Innovation Norway
In March TECO 2030 fulfilled all prerequisites connected with the NOK 50 million grant from Innovation Norway and started to withdraw the first NOK 40 million. The grant was awarded to TECO 2030 in October 2021 and was the second largest single project grant provided by Innovation Norway in 2021.
TECO 2030 officially opened the Innovation Center, and completed first production
In early May, TECO 2030 started manual production at the Innovation Center in Narvik, Norway. This marked the beginning of manual stack production of our own 100kW fuel cell stacks. The manual production of fuel cell stacks is an essential step towards the commercialization of TECO 2030's fuel cell technology. The first stack was successfully completed in mid-May.
Completion of first Future Funnel Installation
In June TECO 2030 completed its first Future Funnel installation. Future Funnels are designed to reduce air pollution from the emissions of ships and other industrial sources. These systems are particularly used in the maritime industry to comply with stricter environmental regulations.
TECO 2030 and partners to receive EUR 13.5 million Horizon Europe grant for passenger ferry project
In July, TECO 2030 with partners were invited for HORIZON EUROPE funding of EUR 13.5 million to build and demonstrate a passenger ferry powered by TECO 2030 fuel cells. The grant amount reserved for TECO 2030 is approx. EUR 2.3 million. The principal goal of the project is to accelerate the transition towards safe use of sustainable fuels in waterborne passenger transport through full-scale demonstration of hydrogen fuel cells within maritime applications.
TECO 2030 signs MoU with an undisclosed European Motor Company
In August, TECO 2030 has signed an MoU with an undisclosed renowned European Motor Company. The MoU is signed to formally set out a pathway to collaborate with ongoing and future projects.
TECO 2030 and Skeleton enter strategic partnership
During June TECO 2030 and Skeleton Technologies entered a strategic partnership to boost zero-emission technologies. As a first step, Skeleton's SuperBattery shall be integrated with TECO 2030's fuel cell modules in the HyEkoTank project. Skeleton Technologies and TECO 2030 will then aim to develop joint solutions combining TECO 2030's hydrogen fuel cells and Skeleton's SuperBattery to enable the maritime industry's transition to net-zero.
TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping sign supply agreement to realize ammonia powered zero-emissiondeep-sea shipping
In September, TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping AS (PGS) sign green package supply agreement for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers of about 63.000 deadweight tons each. Each vessel will be equipped with 12 megawatts (MW) of TECO 2030 fuel cells for main propulsion onboard.
9
TECO 2030 launches the world's most compact and efficient inherently safe marine fuel cell system
In October, TECO 2030 is pleased to launch on the world's most power dense marine and heavy-duty fuel cell module, the FCM400. The FCM400 has already an Approval in Principle from DNV and currently undergoes type approval process for maritime and heavy-duty applications. FCM400 is inherently gas-safe to accommodate easy integration onboard a ship for zero emission energy generation.
TECO 2030 and Yokogawa Sign Partnership and Investment Agreement
TECO 2030 ASA and Yokogawa Electric Corporation announce that they have signed a strategic partnership and investment agreement regarding the development of technology for utilizing hydrogen fuel cells in industrial applications. Under this agreement, Yokogawa Electric has invested in TECO 2030 by way of acquiring treasury shares, and the two companies will collaborate on optimizing hydrogen fuel cell technology and exploring business opportunities for distributed power sources in the maritime transportation and other industrial sectors.
Key milestone for one of the world´s most powerful hydrogen fuel cells
TECO 2030 has successfully injected its fuel cell system with hydrogen and created emission free hydrogen-electric power. The 400kW module represents the most compact and energy dense system available for marine vessels and other heavy-duty equipment.
By 2030, the target is to produce a capacity of 4.000 units per year at TECO's giga factory in Northern Norway. In that way, TECO wants to potentially reduce the amount of CO2 emissions similar to the number of annual emissions from countries like Sweden or Portugal and cities like Berlin or Toronto according to the C40 Knowledge Hub.
TECO's fuel cell technology offers a compelling alternative to traditional diesel machinery, addressing critical environmental concerns, while also relieving the pressure on port- and city grid capacity, and the use of critical materials. The switch to fuel cells signifies a major step in supporting the clean transition targets under the European Green Deal, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and other frontrunner regions.
10
