In line with our commitment to combat climate change, we have made significant strides in advancing our environmental initiatives. Our products are designed to contribute to the transition towards a net-zero economy, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime and heavy-duty industries. Through strategic partnerships and extensive research and development efforts, we have continued to innovate and develop cutting-edge solutions that offer zero-emission alternatives for our customers.

Additionally, we have taken proactive steps to minimize our environmental footprint across our operations. From implementing energy-efficient practices to reducing waste generation, we are dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability in everything we do. Our focus on clean lab standards and optimized production processes underscores our commitment to minimizing our impact on the environment.

At TECO 2030, we recognize that our success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate. We prioritize the health, safety, and development of our employees, fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace culture where everyone feels valued and respected. Our comprehensive orientation programs and ongoing training initiatives ensure that our employees have the tools and resources they need to thrive in their roles.

Moreover, we uphold the highest standards of business ethics and integrity in all our dealings, both internally and