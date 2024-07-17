Sustainability Report 2023
Contents
CEO Letter
TECO 2030 "At a Glance"
About the Report
About TECO 2030
Principles of Governance
Planet
People
Prosperity
CEO Letter
Dear stakeholders,
I am pleased to present to you TECO 2030's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for the year 2023. As we reflect on our journey over the past year, it is evident that sustainability remains at the core of our operations and decision-making processes.
Throughout 2023, TECO 2030 has remained persistent to its commitment to addressing climate change challenges while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical conduct. Our efforts have been guided by a vision of building a more sustainable future for generations to come, and this vision continues to drive our actions and initiatives.
In line with our commitment to combat climate change, we have made significant strides in advancing our environmental initiatives. Our products are designed to contribute to the transition towards a net-zero economy, with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime and heavy-duty industries. Through strategic partnerships and extensive research and development efforts, we have continued to innovate and develop cutting-edge solutions that offer zero-emission alternatives for our customers.
Additionally, we have taken proactive steps to minimize our environmental footprint across our operations. From implementing energy-efficient practices to reducing waste generation, we are dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability in everything we do. Our focus on clean lab standards and optimized production processes underscores our commitment to minimizing our impact on the environment.
At TECO 2030, we recognize that our success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate. We prioritize the health, safety, and development of our employees, fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace culture where everyone feels valued and respected. Our comprehensive orientation programs and ongoing training initiatives ensure that our employees have the tools and resources they need to thrive in their roles.
Moreover, we uphold the highest standards of business ethics and integrity in all our dealings, both internally and
externally. Our commitment to fair and transparent business practices is reflected in our supplier code of conduct, which sets forth clear expectations for our partners and suppliers. We do acknowledge that as a young company, there is further measurements we can set in order to accelerate our efforts towards reporting our commitment to highest standards, and will continue to develop these measures over the next years.
Transparency and accountability are fundamental principles that guide our governance practices. We adhere to universal principles and norms that protect labor rights, promote responsible employment practices, and ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Our commitment to upholding these standards is unwavering, and we continuously strive to enhance transparency and accountability across our organization.
As we look ahead, we remain committed to driving positive change and creating value for our stakeholders. Our dedication to sustainability will continue to inform our strategic decisions and guide our actions as we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
In closing, I would like to express my gratitude to our employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment to our shared sustainability goals. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and build a more sustainable future for generations to come.
Tore Enger
Chief Executive Officer
TECO 2030 "At a Glance"
About the Report
This marks the fourth edition of TECO 2030's sustainability report, detailing activities spanning from January 1st to December 31st, 2023. Aligned with the principles of the World Economic Forum International Business Council's common metrics, our report is structured to reflect these pillars. Furthermore, we have incorporated additional standards where applicable, drawing from recommendations such as those outlined by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the GRI Standards, and the Euronext guidance on ESG reporting.
Our commitment to transparency drives ongoing enhancements to our annual reporting practices. We
are dedicated to broadening the scope of our report and integrating supplementary disclosures that align with our company's evolving landscape.
While TECO 2030's Board of Directors has reviewed and endorsed this report, it has not undergone third-party assurance.
We welcome and value your feedback, comments, and inquiries regarding the content presented herein. Please visit our website https://teco2030.no/ or contact us at: post@teco2030.no.
"At TECO 2030, transparency drives our sustainability journey. Our report, which is rooted in global standards, reflects our commitment to
progress and invites stakeholders to collaborate."
-Tore Enger, CEO
About TECO 2030
TECO 2030 is building up Europe's first Giga production facility of hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. The production capacity will be built up through 2024 and 2025, targeting an output capacity of up to 200 MW of fuel cells in 2025, increasing to 3.2 GW in 2030.
TECO 2030 is a Norwegian based clean tech company developing zero-emission technology for the maritime and heavy industry. We are developing PEM hydrogen fuel cell stacks and PEM hydrogen fuel cell modules, that enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions- free. The company is listed on Euronext Growth on Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TECO and in New York, OTC under the ticker TECFF. TECO 2030 is a spinoff from TECO Maritime Group, a group that has provided technology and services to the global shipping industry since 1994.
TECO 2030 is listed on Euronext Growth on Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TECO. The TECO 2030 Group of companies was established in August 2019, and now consists of the company TECO 2030 ASA and its daughter companies: TECO 2030 Future Funnel AS, TECO 2030 Carbon Capture AS, TECO 2030 Power Systems AS, TECO 2030 Innovation Center AS, TECO 2030 AS, TECO 2030 Inc. and TECO 2030 Pte. Ltd.
TECO 2030 is headquartered at Lysaker, just outside of Norway's capital Oslo, and has a production facility in Narvik (Northern Norway), and sales offices in Miami (Florida, USA), Dubai and Singapore.
As a young company, we are continuously developing and improving our operations. We will do our best to be as environmentally friendly as possible throughout our value chain, from using local suppliers of materials whenever we can to delivering climate friendly solutions to our clients. In 2021, we implemented a Code of Conduct, which has been included in all supplier contracts. 2023 was an eventful year for TECO 2030. We have established a solid team at The Innovation Center in Narvik, which has been through
preparations for both the manual and automated production to start. We have also conducted a thorough development process for the fuel cell stacks, which will provide a zero- emission energy alternative for the marine and heavy-duty industry. Substantial progress has been made in many of the projects we are involved in with successful funding secured, while others are maturing further every day. Our 2023 highlights can be viewed on the next page.
9
