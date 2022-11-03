TECO 2030 to Receive EUR5 Million EU Funding For Tanker Fuel Cell Project

By Dominic Chopping

TECO 2030 ASA said Thursday that with partners it will receive 5 million euros ($4.9 million) of funding from the EU's Horizon Europe research and innovation program to realise its HyEkoTank hydrogen-powered tanker concept.

The HyEkoTank concept project has been launched by TECO 2030 together with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd. and Shell International Exploration and Production BV, Ektank AB, Blom Maritime AS, TECO Solutions AS, Umoe Advanced Composites AS, FKAB Marine Design, Neste Oyj, and UiT--The Arctic University of Norway.

This new concept will allow zero emissions at berth and 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during voyage, with project startup planned by Feb. 1, it said.

The HyEkoTank project will retrofit a 18.600 deadweight tonnage product tanker with a 2.4 megawatt fuel cell system by TECO 2030 and 4,000 kilogram compressed hydrogen storage for demonstration in 2024.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0442ET