    TECO   NO0010887516

TECO 2030 ASA

(TECO)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:41 2022-11-03 am EDT
5.100 NOK   +3.66%
04:42aTECO 2030 to Receive EUR5 Million EU Funding For Tanker Fuel Cell Project
DJ
03:53aTeco 2030-led Consortium Wins European Funding for Hydrogen-Powered Tanker Project
MT
02:01aTECO 2030, Shell and partners to receive EUR 5 million in Horizon Europe support for 2.4 MW TECO 2030 PEM Fuel Cell system for tanker retrofit project
AQ
TECO 2030 to Receive EUR5 Million EU Funding For Tanker Fuel Cell Project

11/03/2022 | 04:42am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


TECO 2030 ASA said Thursday that with partners it will receive 5 million euros ($4.9 million) of funding from the EU's Horizon Europe research and innovation program to realise its HyEkoTank hydrogen-powered tanker concept.

The HyEkoTank concept project has been launched by TECO 2030 together with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd. and Shell International Exploration and Production BV, Ektank AB, Blom Maritime AS, TECO Solutions AS, Umoe Advanced Composites AS, FKAB Marine Design, Neste Oyj, and UiT--The Arctic University of Norway.

This new concept will allow zero emissions at berth and 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during voyage, with project startup planned by Feb. 1, it said.

The HyEkoTank project will retrofit a 18.600 deadweight tonnage product tanker with a 2.4 megawatt fuel cell system by TECO 2030 and 4,000 kilogram compressed hydrogen storage for demonstration in 2024.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0442ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NESTE OYJ -1.17% 44.09 Delayed Quote.2.93%
TECO 2030 ASA 3.66% 5.1 Real-time Quote.3.04%
