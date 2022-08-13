Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1504   TW0001504009

TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(1504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
28.95 TWD   +0.52%
05:23aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : Announce the resolution of Board to implement a short-form merger with subsidiary.
PU
08/12TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : Resolution of the Board of Directors for the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer.
PU
08/12TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2022 has been submitted to the board of directors.
PU
TECO Electric & Machinery : Announce the resolution of Board to implement a short-form merger with subsidiary.

08/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/13 Time of announcement 17:12:53
Subject 
 Announce the resolution of Board to implement
a short-form merger with subsidiary.
Date of events 2022/08/12 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer): Merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/12
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
 TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as TECO)
 (surviving company)
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer): (dissolved company)
 TECO Smart Technologies Co., Ltd.(hereinafter referred to as TECO SMART)
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders' equity:
 TECO SMART is a subsidiary of TECO with 100% of its shares.
 In order to integrate resources, the short-form merger/consolidation
 is conducted based on Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act, article 19
 and will not affect the shareholders' equity of both companies.
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:
 Simplify organizational structure and improve operational efficiency.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
 Simplify organizational structure and improve operational efficiency.
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:No influence.
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:NA
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:NA
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:NA
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:NA
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:NA
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:NA
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders  in this merger and acquisition:NA
18.Estimated date of completion: 2022/10/01
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company: The Surviving Company will take over the Dissolved Company's
 assets and liabilities and all valid rights and obligations,
 as of the short-form merger record date, in accordance with the Law.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
 The Surviving Company: TECO
 Main business scopes: Manufacture, installation and sales of generators,
      power dispatching, power distributing machinery, machinery equipment,
      electrical appliance, refrigerating and air-conditioning equipment.
 The Dissolved Company: TECO SMART
 Main business scopes: Manufacture, installation and sales of mechanical,
      automatic control equipment, precision instruments, computer,
      information application services and office machines.
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:NA
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:None
24.Other important terms and conditions:None
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:None
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:None
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:NA
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:Not
29.Details on change of business model:NA
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:NA
31.Source of funds:NA
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 58 538 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
Net income 2022 3 774 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 1 600 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 61 064 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 26 676
Free-Float 71,0%
Managers and Directors
Chao Chih Lien President & General Manager
Wen Zhong Ye Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Chih Chiu Chairman
Ting Wong Cheng Independent Director
Wei Chi Liu Independent Director & Managing Director
