  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1504   TW0001504009

TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(1504)
  Report
TECO Electric & Machinery : Announces the change of representative of Juristic person director.

12/30/2021 | 07:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 20:09:46
Subject 
 Announces the change of representative of
Juristic person director.
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
2.Name of legal person: Creative Sensor Inc.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Yu-Ren, Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Creative Sensor Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder: Chih Sheng, Hou
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 General manager of Universal Cement Corporation.
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/07/23 to 2024/07/22
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
