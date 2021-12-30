TECO Electric & Machinery : Announces the change of representative of Juristic person director.
12/30/2021 | 07:27am EST
Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
20:09:46
Subject
Announces the change of representative of
Juristic person director.
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
2.Name of legal person: Creative Sensor Inc.
3.Name of the previous position holder: Yu-Ren, Huang
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Creative Sensor Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder: Chih Sheng, Hou
6.Resume of the new position holder:
General manager of Universal Cement Corporation.
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/07/23 to 2024/07/22
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
