TECO Electric & Machinery : Announces the change of representative of Juristic person director.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30 2.Name of legal person: Creative Sensor Inc. 3.Name of the previous position holder: Yu-Ren, Huang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of Creative Sensor Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder: Chih Sheng, Hou 6.Resume of the new position holder: General manager of Universal Cement Corporation. 7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/07/23 to 2024/07/22 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/30 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.