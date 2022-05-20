TECO Electric & Machinery : Important resolutions of TECO's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
05/20/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation: Ratified the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments to TECO's " Articles of Incorporation ".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Ratified the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendments to
TECO's " Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets ".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
