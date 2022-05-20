TECO Electric & Machinery : Important resolutions of TECO's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Ratified the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendments to TECO's " Articles of Incorporation ". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Ratified the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendments to TECO's " Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets ". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.