    1504   TW0001504009

TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(1504)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
28.50 TWD   -0.70%
TECO Electric & Machinery : Important resolutions of TECO's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

05/20/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 15:26:35
Subject 
 Important resolutions of TECO's 2022 Annual
General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation: Ratified the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Approved the amendments to TECO's " Articles of Incorporation ".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
　Ratified the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the amendments to
 TECO's " Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets ".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
03:35aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : Important resolutions of TECO's 2022 Annual General Shareholde..
05/13TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
04/21TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : announces to hold Q1 2022 online investor conference in Mandar..
04/07TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : New TECO President Assumes Office
04/01TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : is invited to attend 『TWSE/GS Taiwan Corporate Day 2022..
03/24TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : is invited by ICA Research to attend the 『2nd Annual Fu..
03/23Teco Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Approves A Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
03/18TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : Thomas Fan Appointed as New TECO President
03/18TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : Rolls Out AI Energy-Conserving Appliances
03/16TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
Financials
Sales 2022 57 632 M 1 941 M 1 941 M
Net income 2022 3 082 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2022 1 600 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 60 115 M 2 025 M 2 025 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 26 676
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,50 TWD
Average target price 34,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Chih Lien President & General Manager
Wen Zhong Ye Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Chih Chiu Chairman
Ting Wong Cheng Independent Director
Wei Chi Liu Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.-9.95%2 025
ABB LTD-17.34%56 323
SIEMENS LIMITED-0.47%10 768
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.69%7 975
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-29.13%7 437
ABB INDIA LIMITED1.65%6 210