  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1504   TW0001504009

TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(1504)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
29.60 TWD   +1.02%
11:49aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" Teco Capital's board of directors resolved the financial statements of 2021.
PU
11:39aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" announce Board of Directors Resolution for convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/23Teco Electric Shareholders Approve 2022 Dividend Boost
MT
TECO Electric & Machinery : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" Teco Capital's board of directors resolved the financial statements of 2021.

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 18:45:57
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT
COMPANY" Teco Capital's board of directors resolved the
financial statements of 2021.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors: 2022/05/30
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:None
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,638,931
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,632,536
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,548,367
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,553,646
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,553,542
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,553,542
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.041
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):38,237,810
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,037,558
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):36,200,253
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 632 M 1 968 M 1 968 M
Net income 2022 3 082 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2022 1 600 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 63 806 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 26 676
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 30,25 TWD
Average target price 34,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Chih Lien President & General Manager
Wen Zhong Ye Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Chih Chiu Chairman
Ting Wong Cheng Independent Director
Wei Chi Liu Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.-6.48%2 131
ABB LTD-15.87%59 227
SIEMENS LIMITED0.60%10 905
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.75%8 306
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-30.01%7 379
ABB INDIA LIMITED2.07%6 231