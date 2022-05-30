TECO Electric & Machinery : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" Teco Capital's board of directors resolved the financial statements of 2021.
05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
18:45:57
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT
COMPANY" Teco Capital's board of directors resolved the
financial statements of 2021.
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors: 2022/05/30
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:None
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,638,931
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,632,536
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,548,367
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,553,646
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,553,542
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,553,542
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.041
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):38,237,810
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,037,558
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):36,200,253
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:05 UTC.