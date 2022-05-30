TECO Electric & Machinery : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" announce Board of Directors Resolution for convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
18:38:07
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT
COMPANY" announce Board of Directors Resolution for
convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/30
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/30
3.Shareholders meeting location:
8F, No. 19.8, San Chong Road, Nan-Kang Taipei City
(The company meeting room)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1) Audit Report of the Supervisor for 2021.
(2).Remuneration distribution to employees and directors for 2021.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1) Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021.
(2) Distribution of 2021 profits.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1) Proposal for a new share issue through capitalization of earnings.
(2) Amendment to "Articles of Incorporation".
(3) Amendment to "Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/06/01
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:08 UTC.