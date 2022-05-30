Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1504   TW0001504009

TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(1504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
29.60 TWD   +1.02%
11:49aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" Teco Capital's board of directors resolved the financial statements of 2021.
PU
11:39aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" announce Board of Directors Resolution for convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/23Teco Electric Shareholders Approve 2022 Dividend Boost
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TECO Electric & Machinery : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" announce Board of Directors Resolution for convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 18:38:07
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT
COMPANY" announce Board of Directors Resolution for
convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/30
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/30
3.Shareholders meeting location:
 8F, No. 19.8, San Chong Road, Nan-Kang Taipei City
 (The company meeting room)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
 (1) Audit Report of the Supervisor for 2021.
 (2).Remuneration distribution to employees and directors for 2021.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
 (1) Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021.
 (2) Distribution of 2021 profits.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
 (1) Proposal for a new share issue through capitalization of earnings.
 (2) Amendment to "Articles of Incorporation".
 (3) Amendment to "Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/06/01
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
11:49aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" Teco..
PU
11:39aTECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" anno..
PU
05/23Teco Electric Shareholders Approve 2022 Dividend Boost
MT
05/20TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : Important resolutions of TECO's 2022 Annual General Shareholde..
PU
05/13TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/21TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : announces to hold Q1 2022 online investor conference in Mandar..
PU
04/07TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : New TECO President Assumes Office
PU
04/01TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : is invited to attend 『TWSE/GS Taiwan Corporate Day 2022..
PU
03/24TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY : is invited by ICA Research to attend the 『2nd Annual Fu..
PU
03/23Teco Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Approves A Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 57 632 M 1 968 M 1 968 M
Net income 2022 3 082 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2022 1 600 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 63 806 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 26 676
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 30,25 TWD
Average target price 34,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Chih Lien President & General Manager
Wen Zhong Ye Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Chih Chiu Chairman
Ting Wong Cheng Independent Director
Wei Chi Liu Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.-6.48%2 131
ABB LTD-15.87%59 227
SIEMENS LIMITED0.60%10 905
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.75%8 306
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-30.01%7 379
ABB INDIA LIMITED2.07%6 231