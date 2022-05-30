TECO Electric & Machinery : On behalf of subsidiary "TECO CAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANY" announce Board of Directors Resolution for convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/30 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/30 3.Shareholders meeting location: 8F, No. 19.8, San Chong Road, Nan-Kang Taipei City (The company meeting room) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1) Audit Report of the Supervisor for 2021. (2).Remuneration distribution to employees and directors for 2021. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1) Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021. (2) Distribution of 2021 profits. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1) Proposal for a new share issue through capitalization of earnings. (2) Amendment to "Articles of Incorporation". (3) Amendment to "Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/06/01 11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/30 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None