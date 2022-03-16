Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1504   TW0001504009

TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(1504)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TECO Electric & Machinery : The board of directors resolved to add a new motion to the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 17:36:06
Subject 
 The board of directors resolved to add a new
motion to the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/16
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/20
3.Shareholders meeting location:
 No. 11, An Dong Road, Chung-Li District, Taoyuan City
 (TECO Chung-Li Plant auditorium)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
 (1).Business Report for 2021.
 (2).Inspection Report of Audit Committee for 2021.
 (3).Remuneration distribution to employees and directors for 2021.
 (4).Distribution of cash dividends from profits in 2021.
 (5).Report on the Issuance of New Shares for Share Exchange.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
 (1) Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021.
 (2) Distribution of 2021 profits.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
 (1) Amendment to "Articles of Incorporation".
 (2).Amendment to "Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
 　　(New motion)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/22
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/20
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 52 271 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net income 2021 4 752 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2021 8 840 M 309 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 62 540 M 2 188 M 2 188 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 26 676
Free-Float -
Chart TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,65 TWD
Average target price 34,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chao Chih Lien President & General Manager
Wen Zhong Ye Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Chih Chiu Chairman
Ting Wong Cheng Independent Director
Wei Chi Liu Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.-6.32%2 188
ABB LTD-10.89%64 392
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-37.65%10 833
SIEMENS LTD-1.94%10 786
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-19.75%8 557
ABB INDIA LIMITED-6.44%5 796