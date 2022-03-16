TECO Electric & Machinery : The board of directors resolved to add a new motion to the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/16 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/20 3.Shareholders meeting location: No. 11, An Dong Road, Chung-Li District, Taoyuan City (TECO Chung-Li Plant auditorium) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1).Business Report for 2021. (2).Inspection Report of Audit Committee for 2021. (3).Remuneration distribution to employees and directors for 2021. (4).Distribution of cash dividends from profits in 2021. (5).Report on the Issuance of New Shares for Share Exchange. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1) Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021. (2) Distribution of 2021 profits. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1) Amendment to "Articles of Incorporation". (2).Amendment to "Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (New motion) 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/22 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/20 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.