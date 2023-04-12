TECO Electric & Machinery : Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for March 2023

Image / TECO

TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for March 2023<_o3a_p>

Date

： April 12, 2023<_o3a_p>

Month<_o3a_p> Consolidated Monthly Revenue<_o3a_p> (in thousand NT dollars)<_o3a_p> YoY Change %<_o3a_p> Mar.<_o3a_p> 5,587,645<_o3a_p> +7.94%<_o3a_p> Cumulative Sales<_o3a_p> 14,712,178<_o3a_p> +6.02%<_o3a_p>

For previous information, please refer to: https://www.teco.com.tw/en/announce/finance<_o3a_p>

Time<_o3a_p> Basis<_o3a_p> Three Major Business Groups<_o3a_p> Mar.<_o3a_p> YOY<_o3a_p> Intelligence Energy > Green Mechatronic > Air & Intelligent Life<_o3a_p> (↑) (↑) (↓)<_o3a_p> YTD<_o3a_p> YOY<_o3a_p> Intelligence Energy > Green Mechatronic > Air & Intelligent Life<_o3a_p> (↑) (↑) (↓)<_o3a_p>

Note: (↑) for growth, (↓) for decline<_o3a_p>

Monthly Revenue Overview<_o3a_p>

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 5.59billion for March 2023, up 7.94% YoY, which was a new high for singlemonth in the past 13 years.<_o3a_p>

The cumulative revenue in the first threemonths of 2023 was NT$ 14.71 billion, up 6.02% YoY, which was a new high for the same period in the past 13 years.<_o3a_p>

Monthly Operating Performance by Business Groups<_o3a_p>

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 5.59 billion for March 2023, up 7.94% YoY. Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and "Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:<_o3a_p>

1. Green Mechatronic Solution ： The growth in shipments of high-voltage motors and Motovario in Europe is the main driver for YoY growth . <_o3a_p> 2. Air & Intelligent Life ： R evenue decreased mainly due to the one-off government project in the same period last year, resulting in the higher base period of comparison . <_o3a_p> 3. Intelligence Energy ： R evenue grew robustly mainly because revenue from substation projects of offshore wind farm, internet data center, and energy storage projects continued to ri se. <_o3a_p>

Cumulative Operating Performance by Business Groups<_o3a_p>

The cumulative revenue in the first three months of 2023 was NT$ 14.71 billion, up 6.02% YoY. Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and "Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:<_o3a_p>

1. Green Mechatronic Solution ： The growth in shipments of high-voltage motors and Motovario in Europe is the main drive r for YoY growth . <_o3a_p> 2. Air & Intelligent Life ： R evenue decreased mainly due to the one-off government project in the same period last year, resulting in the higher base period of comparison . <_o3a_p> 3. Intelligence Energy ： R evenue grew nearly doubly mainly because revenue from substation projects of offshore wind farm , internet data center, and energy storage projects continued to rise. <_o3a_p>

Upcoming Events<_o3a_p>

2023.05.10：Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for April 2023<_o3a_p>

2023.05.12：2023 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements<_o3a_p>

2023.05.17：2023 Q1 Investor Conference<_o3a_p>

2023.05.24：2023 General Shareholders'Meeting<_o3a_p>

Email：ir@teco.com.tw<_o3a_p>

Website：https://www.teco.com.tw/en<_o3a_p>

Major Business in Three Business Groups<_o3a_p> Green MechatronicSolution<_o3a_p> Ÿ Industrial Motors<_o3a_p> Ÿ Inverter / Servo System<_o3a_p> Ÿ Industrial Low-Carbon Solutions / AGV<_o3a_p> Ÿ EV (Powertrain) / Charging Pile<_o3a_p> Air & Intelligent Life<_o3a_p> Ÿ Residential Air Conditioners & Home Appliances<_o3a_p> Ÿ Commercial Air Conditioners / Refrigeration Engineering<_o3a_p> Ÿ Taiwan Pelican (Courier service)<_o3a_p> Ÿ ITTS / TECOM<_o3a_p> Intelligence Energy<_o3a_p> Ÿ Energy & Engineering Projects<_o3a_p> Ÿ Internet Data Center<_o3a_p> Ÿ Substation Projects of Offshore Wind Farm<_o3a_p> Ÿ Energy Storage System<_o3a_p>

The revenue figures above are from the Company's management account andhave not been audited by the CPA.<_o3a_p>

This Report contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.<_o3a_p>