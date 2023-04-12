Advanced search
    1504   TW0001504009

TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(1504)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
44.40 TWD   +1.02%
04:50aTeco Electric & Machinery : Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for March 2023
PU
03:50aTeco Electric & Machinery : Debuts SiC High-Power Direct Drive EV Driver
PU
03/28Teco Electric & Machinery : Sets Sights on Smart Sustainable City
PU
TECO Electric & Machinery : Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for March 2023

04/12/2023 | 04:50am EDT
TECO Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for March 2023
2023/04/12
Image / TECO

TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.<_o3a_p>

Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for March 2023<_o3a_p>

DateApril 12, 2023<_o3a_p>

Month<_o3a_p>

Consolidated Monthly Revenue<_o3a_p>

(in thousand NT dollars)<_o3a_p>

YoY Change %<_o3a_p>

Mar.<_o3a_p>

5,587,645<_o3a_p>

+7.94%<_o3a_p>

Cumulative Sales<_o3a_p>

14,712,178<_o3a_p>

+6.02%<_o3a_p>

For previous information, please refer to: https://www.teco.com.tw/en/announce/finance<_o3a_p>

Time<_o3a_p>

Basis<_o3a_p>

Three Major Business Groups<_o3a_p>

Mar.<_o3a_p>

YOY<_o3a_p>

Intelligence Energy > Green Mechatronic > Air & Intelligent Life<_o3a_p>

(↑) (↑) (↓)<_o3a_p>

YTD<_o3a_p>

YOY<_o3a_p>

Intelligence Energy > Green Mechatronic > Air & Intelligent Life<_o3a_p>

(↑) (↑) (↓)<_o3a_p>

Note: (↑) for growth, (↓) for decline<_o3a_p>

Monthly Revenue Overview<_o3a_p>

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 5.59billion for March 2023, up 7.94% YoY, which was a new high for singlemonth in the past 13 years.<_o3a_p>

The cumulative revenue in the first threemonths of 2023 was NT$ 14.71 billion, up 6.02% YoY, which was a new high for the same period in the past 13 years.<_o3a_p>

Monthly Operating Performance by Business Groups<_o3a_p>

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 5.59 billion for March 2023, up 7.94% YoY. Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and "Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:<_o3a_p>

1. Green MechatronicSolutionThe growthin shipments of high-voltage motors and Motovario in Europeis the main driver for YoY growth.<_o3a_p>2. Air & Intelligent LifeRevenue decreased mainly due to the one-off government project in the same period last year, resulting in the higher base period of comparison.<_o3a_p>3. Intelligence EnergyRevenue grew robustly mainly because revenue from substation projects of offshore wind farm, internet data center, and energy storage projects continued to rise.<_o3a_p>

Cumulative Operating Performance by Business Groups<_o3a_p>

The cumulative revenue in the first three months of 2023 was NT$ 14.71 billion, up 6.02% YoY. Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and "Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:<_o3a_p>

1. Green MechatronicSolutionThe growthin shipments of high-voltage motors and Motovario in Europe isthe main driverfor YoYgrowth.<_o3a_p>2. Air & Intelligent LifeRevenue decreased mainly due to the one-off government project in the same period last year, resulting in the higher base period of comparison.<_o3a_p>3. Intelligence EnergyRevenue grew nearly doubly mainly because revenue from substation projects of offshore wind farm, internet data center, and energy storage projects continued to rise.<_o3a_p>

Upcoming Events<_o3a_p>

2023.05.10Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for April 2023<_o3a_p>

2023.05.122023 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements<_o3a_p>

2023.05.172023 Q1 Investor Conference<_o3a_p>

2023.05.242023 General Shareholders'Meeting<_o3a_p>

Emailir@teco.com.tw<_o3a_p>

Websitehttps://www.teco.com.tw/en<_o3a_p>

Major Business in Three Business Groups<_o3a_p>

Green MechatronicSolution<_o3a_p>

Ÿ Industrial Motors<_o3a_p>Ÿ Inverter / Servo System<_o3a_p>Ÿ Industrial Low-Carbon Solutions / AGV<_o3a_p>Ÿ EV (Powertrain) / Charging Pile<_o3a_p>

Air & Intelligent Life<_o3a_p>

Ÿ Residential Air Conditioners & Home Appliances<_o3a_p>Ÿ Commercial Air Conditioners / Refrigeration Engineering<_o3a_p>Ÿ Taiwan Pelican (Courier service)<_o3a_p>Ÿ ITTS / TECOM<_o3a_p>

Intelligence Energy<_o3a_p>

Ÿ Energy & Engineering Projects<_o3a_p>Ÿ Internet Data Center<_o3a_p>Ÿ Substation Projects of Offshore Wind Farm<_o3a_p>Ÿ Energy Storage System<_o3a_p>

The revenue figures above are from the Company's management account andhave not been audited by the CPA.<_o3a_p>

This Report contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
