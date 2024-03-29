A Solution to Rising Electricity Prices: TECO Presents New Air Conditioner Exceeds Level 1 EEL Standards. Introducing One-stop Services for Air Conditioner Energy-Efficiency Subsidy Programs.
March 29, 2024 at 05:32 am EDT
2024/03/29 Image / TECO Today, on March 29th, TECO's Air and Intelligent Life business group hosted the "2024 Asia-Pacific Joint New Product Launch Event" (including Taiwan, mainland China, Vietnam, and Indonesia). As a solution to the upcoming electricity price hike, TECO presented smart energy-saving air conditioners and refrigeration systems, offering both household and business appliances that meet Level 1 or [...]
TECO Electric Machinery Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of heavy electricity equipment and electronic control products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Heavy Electrical Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various motors, reducers, inverters and generators. The Home Appliances segment is engaged in the manufacture, installation and sale of various televisions and other video appliances, as well as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and small household appliances. The Company is also engaged in the provision of power engineering services and power equipment, as well as electric vehicle products, fire pumps and other products. The Company operates within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including the Americas, Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and mainland China.