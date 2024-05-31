2024/05/31 Image / TECO TECO (Stock code: 1504) convened its new board of directors meeting today (31st) to elect the chairman. Initially, the board re-elected Sophia Chiuas the chairman, but she declined due to personal reasons. Subsequently, Sophia Chiurecommended Morris Lifor the chairman position, which was approved by the board. Following TECO's tradition of leadership succession, Chiuwas promoted to Vice Chairman of [...]

