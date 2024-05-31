TECO Electric & Machinery : Appoints Morris Li as New Chairman, Sophia Chiu Promoted to Vice Chairman of the Group
May 31, 2024 at 04:01 am EDT
2024/05/31 Image / TECO TECO (Stock code: 1504) convened its new board of directors meeting today (31st) to elect the chairman. Initially, the board re-elected Sophia Chiuas the chairman, but she declined due to personal reasons. Subsequently, Sophia Chiurecommended Morris Lifor the chairman position, which was approved by the board. Following TECO's tradition of leadership succession, Chiuwas promoted to Vice Chairman of [...]
TECO Electric Machinery Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of heavy electricity equipment and electronic control products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Heavy Electrical Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various motors, reducers, inverters and generators. The Home Appliances segment is engaged in the manufacture, installation and sale of various televisions and other video appliances, as well as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and small household appliances. The Company is also engaged in the provision of power engineering services and power equipment, as well as electric vehicle products, fire pumps and other products. The Company operates within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including the Americas, Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and mainland China.