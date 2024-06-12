TECO Partners with Siemens to Produce Fluorine-Free Clean-Air Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Equipment in Taiwan 2024/06/11 Image / TECO TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. (1504) and Siemens Taiwan have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to produce 24KV Sulfur hexafluoride-free (blue GIS) clean-air gas insulated switchgear in Taiwan. This switchgear can be [...]

This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Teco Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 02:50:05 UTC.