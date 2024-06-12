TECO Electric & Machinery : Partners with Siemens to Produce Fluorine Free Clean Air Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Equipment in Taiwan
June 11, 2024 at 10:51 pm EDT
TECO Partners with Siemens to Produce Fluorine-Free Clean-Air Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Equipment in Taiwan 2024/06/11 Image / TECO TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd. (1504) and Siemens Taiwan have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to produce 24KV Sulfur hexafluoride-free (blue GIS) clean-air gas insulated switchgear in Taiwan. This switchgear can be [...]
TECO Electric Machinery Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of heavy electricity equipment and electronic control products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Heavy Electrical Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various motors, reducers, inverters and generators. The Home Appliances segment is engaged in the manufacture, installation and sale of various televisions and other video appliances, as well as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and small household appliances. The Company is also engaged in the provision of power engineering services and power equipment, as well as electric vehicle products, fire pumps and other products. The Company operates within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including the Americas, Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and mainland China.