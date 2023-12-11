Official TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD. press release
TECO Electric & Machinery : Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for November 2023
December 11, 2023 at 05:31 am EST
Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for November 2023
2023/12/11
TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for November 2023
Date：December 11, 2023
Month
Consolidated Monthly Revenue
(in thousand NT dollars)
YoY Change %
Nov.
4,688,624
-7.21%
Cumulative Sales
54,384,416
+2.52%
For previous information, please refer to:https://www.teco.com.tw/en/announce/finance
Monthly Revenue Overview
The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.69billion forNovember 2023, down 7.21% YoY.
The cumulative revenue in the first eleven months of 2023 was NT$ 54.38billion, up 2.52% YoY, which was a new high for the same period in the past 13 years.
Monthly Operating Performance by Business Groups
The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.69billion for November2023, down7.21% YoY. "Green MechatronicSolution", "Air & Intelligent Life" and "Intelligence Energy" all declined:
1. Green MechatronicSolution：Due to factors such as the Israeli-Palestinian War, the United Auto Workers strike, and the continued sluggish European economy.2. Air & Intelligent Life：Revenue decreased slightly compared to the same period last year mainly due to the weak demandfrom home appliances, home deliveryand TECOM businesses.3. Intelligence Energy：Mainly due to delays in the shipment of some products and differences in the timing of project recognition, revenue decreased compared to the same period last year.
Cumulative Operating Performance by Business Groups
The cumulative revenue in the first elevenmonths of 2023 was NT$ 54.38billion, up2.52% YoY.Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and "Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:
1. Green MechatronicSolution：The growthin shipments of high-voltage motors isthe main driverfor YoYgrowth.2. Air & Intelligent Life：Revenue decreased mainly due to the one-off government project in the same period last year, resulting in the higher base period of comparison.3. Intelligence Energy：Revenue from substation projects of offshore wind farm, internet data center,and energy storage projects are the main sources of growth.
Upcoming Events
2024.1.10：Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for December 2023
Intelligence Energy
Intelligence Energy

Ÿ Energy & Engineering ProjectsŸ Internet Data CenterŸ Substation Projects of Offshore Wind FarmŸ Energy Storage System
The revenue figures above are from the Company's management account andhave not been audited by the CPA.
This Report contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TECO Electric Machinery Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of heavy electricity equipment and electronic control products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Heavy Electrical Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various motors, reducers, inverters and generators. The Home Appliances segment is engaged in the manufacture, installation and sale of various televisions and other video appliances, as well as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and small household appliances. The Company is also engaged in the provision of power engineering services and power equipment, as well as electric vehicle products, fire pumps and other products. The Company operates within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including the Americas, Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and mainland China.