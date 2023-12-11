Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for November 2023
TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for November 2023

Date：December 11, 2023

Month

Consolidated Monthly Revenue

(in thousand NT dollars)

YoY Change %

Nov.

4,688,624

-7.21%

Cumulative Sales

54,384,416

+2.52%

For previous information, please refer to:https://www.teco.com.tw/en/announce/finance


Monthly Revenue Overview

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.69billion forNovember 2023, down 7.21% YoY.

The cumulative revenue in the first eleven months of 2023 was NT$ 54.38billion, up 2.52% YoY, which was a new high for the same period in the past 13 years.

Monthly Operating Performance by Business Groups

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.69billion for November2023, down7.21% YoY. "Green MechatronicSolution", "Air & Intelligent Life" and "Intelligence Energy" all declined:

1. Green MechatronicSolutionDue to factors such as the Israeli-Palestinian War, the United Auto Workers strike, and the continued sluggish European economy.2. Air & Intelligent LifeRevenue decreased slightly compared to the same period last year mainly due to the weak demandfrom home appliances, home deliveryand TECOM businesses.3. Intelligence EnergyMainly due to delays in the shipment of some products and differences in the timing of project recognition, revenue decreased compared to the same period last year.


Cumulative Operating Performance by Business Groups

The cumulative revenue in the first elevenmonths of 2023 was NT$ 54.38billion, up2.52% YoY.Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and "Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:

1. Green MechatronicSolutionThe growthin shipments of high-voltage motors isthe main driverfor YoYgrowth.2. Air & Intelligent LifeRevenue decreased mainly due to the one-off government project in the same period last year, resulting in the higher base period of comparison.3. Intelligence EnergyRevenue from substation projects of offshore wind farm, internet data center,and energy storage projects are the main sources of growth.

Upcoming Events

2024.1.10：Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for December 2023

Major Business in Three Business Groups


Green MechatronicSolution

Ÿ Industrial MotorsŸ Inverter / Servo SystemŸ Industrial Low-Carbon Solutions / AGVŸ EV (Powertrain) / Charging Pile

Air & Intelligent Life

Ÿ Residential Air Conditioners & Home AppliancesŸ Commercial Air Conditioners / Refrigeration EngineeringŸ Taiwan Pelican (Courier service)Ÿ ITTS / TECOM

Intelligence Energy

Ÿ Energy & Engineering ProjectsŸ Internet Data CenterŸ Substation Projects of Offshore Wind FarmŸ Energy Storage System



The revenue figures above are from the Company's management account andhave not been audited by the CPA.

This Report contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

