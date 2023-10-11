Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for September 2023
2023/10/11
Date：October 11, 2023

Month

Consolidated Monthly Revenue

(in thousand NT dollars)

YoY Change %

Sep.

5,300,860

+9.13%

Cumulative Sales

45,031,277

+4.09%

For previous information, please refer to:https://www.teco.com.tw/en/announce/finance

Time

Basis

Three Major Business Groups

Sep.

YOY

Intelligence Energy > Green Mechatronic > Air & Intelligent Life

(↑) (↑) (↓)

YTD

YOY

Intelligence Energy > Green Mechatronic > Air & Intelligent Life

(↑) (↑) (↓)

Note: (↑) for growth, (↓) for decline

Monthly Revenue Overview

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$5.30billion forSeptember2023, up9.13% YoY, which was a new high for the same period in the past 13 years.

The cumulative revenue in the firstninemonths of 2023 was NT$45.03billion, up4.09% YoY, which was a new high for the same period in the past 13 years.

Monthly Operating Performance by Business Groups

The monthly consolidated revenue was NT$5.30billion for September 2023,up9.13% YoY. Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and"Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:

1. Green MechatronicSolutionThe growthin shipments of high-voltage motorsisthe main driverforYoYgrowth.2. Air & Intelligent LifeRevenue decreased compared to the same period last year mainly due to the slight decline in businesses of home appliances, TECOM, and home delivery.3. Intelligence EnergySubstation projects of offshore wind farm andnewconstruction of Taoyuan Airportare the main drivers for YoY growth in revenue.


Cumulative Operating Performance by Business Groups

The cumulative revenue in the firstninemonths of 2023 was NT$45.03billion, up4.09% YoY.Except for the decline of "Air & Intelligent Life", both "Green MechatronicSolution" and"Intelligence Energy" maintained growth:

1. Green MechatronicSolutionThe growthin shipments of high-voltage motorsisthe main driverforYoYgrowth.2. Air & Intelligent LifeRevenue decreased mainly due to the one-off government project in the same period last year, resulting in the higher base period of comparison.3. Intelligence EnergyRevenue from substation projects of offshore wind farm, internet data center,and energy storage projects are the main sources of growth.

Upcoming Events

2023.11.10：Unaudited Consolidated Monthly Revenue Report for October 2023

2023.11.13：2023 Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

2023.11.15：2023 Q3 Investor Conference

Emailir@teco.com.tw

Websitehttps://www.teco.com.tw/en

Major Business in Three Business Groups


Green MechatronicSolution

Ÿ Industrial MotorsŸ Inverter / Servo SystemŸ Industrial Low-Carbon Solutions / AGVŸ EV (Powertrain) / Charging Pile

Air & Intelligent Life

Ÿ Residential Air Conditioners & Home AppliancesŸ Commercial Air Conditioners / Refrigeration EngineeringŸ Taiwan Pelican (Courier service)Ÿ ITTS / TECOM

Intelligence Energy

Ÿ Energy & Engineering ProjectsŸ Internet Data CenterŸ Substation Projects of Offshore Wind FarmŸ Energy Storage System



The revenue figures above are from the Company's management accountandhave not been audited by the CPA.

This Report contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

