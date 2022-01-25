Teco Image : To clarify the matters related to the Chairman of TIS was investigated by the public prosecutor for matters related to the other company.
01/25/2022 | 12:47pm EST
Provided by: TECO Image Systems Co.,Ltd..
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/26
Time of announcement
01:38:59
Subject
To clarify the matters related to the Chairman of
TIS was investigated by the public prosecutor for matters
related to the other company.
Date of events
2022/01/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/25
2.Company name:Teco Image Systems Co., Ltd.(TIS)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
According to media reports, the chairman of TIS was searched, investigated
and interviewed by the public prosecutor on January 25th, 2022 for matters
related to the operation of the other company during his previous tenure
as chairman of that company. However, the operation of TIS is normal
and not affected.
6.Countermeasures: None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
TECO Image Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:46:01 UTC.