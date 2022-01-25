Teco Image : To clarify the matters related to the Chairman of TIS was investigated by the public prosecutor for matters related to the other company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/25 2.Company name:Teco Image Systems Co., Ltd.(TIS) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: According to media reports, the chairman of TIS was searched, investigated and interviewed by the public prosecutor on January 25th, 2022 for matters related to the operation of the other company during his previous tenure as chairman of that company. However, the operation of TIS is normal and not affected. 6.Countermeasures: None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None