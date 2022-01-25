Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5438   TW0005438006

TECO IMAGE SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.

(5438)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teco Image : To clarify the matters related to the Chairman of TIS was investigated by the public prosecutor for matters related to the other company.

01/25/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TECO Image Systems Co.,Ltd..
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/26 Time of announcement 01:38:59
Subject 
 To clarify the matters related to the Chairman of
TIS was investigated by the public prosecutor for matters
related to the other company.
Date of events 2022/01/25 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/25
2.Company name:Teco Image Systems Co., Ltd.(TIS)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
According to media reports, the chairman of TIS was searched, investigated
and interviewed by the public prosecutor on January 25th, 2022 for matters
related to the operation of the other company during his previous tenure
as chairman of that company. However, the operation of TIS is normal
and not affected.
6.Countermeasures: None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

TECO Image Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECO IMAGE SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
12:47pTECO IMAGE : To clarify the matters related to the Chairman of TIS was investigated by the..
PU
2021Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2021Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2020Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
2020Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
2020Teco Image Systems Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 12, 2020
CI
2020Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Announces Dismissal of Sung Bo Kyung, Senior Vice President
CI
2020Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Chen, Guan-Bai as a Member of ..
CI
2020Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Approves Dividend for 2019
CI
2020Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Announces Election of Directors
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 278 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net income 2020 0,80 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2020 255 M 9,20 M 9,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 761x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 1 699 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart TECO IMAGE SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Teco Image Systems Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Jen Huang General Manager
Huan Wen Lai Chief Financial Officer
Yao Ming Wei Chief Technology Officer
Hsiang-Chung Chen Independent Director
Tsu Kang Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECO IMAGE SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-11.18%63
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.07%33 620
CANON INC.0.11%25 747
TECAN GROUP LTD.-21.51%6 040
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.03%5 929
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-0.18%5 038