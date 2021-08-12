Log in
    TGEN   US87876P2011

TECOGEN INC.

(TGEN)
Tecogen : Earnings Presentation Q2 2021

08/12/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
OTCQX: TGEN

SECOND QUARTER 2021

EARNINGS CALL AUGUST 12, 2021

1

MANAGEMENT

Benjamin Locke - CEO

Robert Panora - COO and President

Abinand Rangesh - CFO

Jack Whiting - General Counsel & Secretary

2

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation and accompanying documents contain "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non- historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors", among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

3

AGENDA

Tecogen Overview

2Q 2021 Results

Earnings Takeaways

Q&A

4

3,000+

Units Shipped

Providing resiliency and energy savings with a cleaner environmental footprint

5

Disclaimer

Tecogen Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
