Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tecogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGEN   US87876P2011

TECOGEN INC.

(TGEN)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:06 2022-07-18 am EDT
1.200 USD   +4.35%
02:24pTECOGEN : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Q2 2022 Results
PU
07/12Tecogen Receives Tecochill Order for Arizona Cultivation Facility
AQ
07/12Tecogen Inc. Receives Tecochill Order for Arizona Cultivation Facility
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecogen : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Q2 2022 Results

07/18/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tecogen Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Q2 2022 Results
July 18, 2022

WALTHAM, MA, July 18, 2022- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN) will release Q2 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The earnings press release and supplemental earnings call slides will be available on the Company's website at www.Tecogen.com in the "Investor Relations" section under "Financial Results." Members of Tecogen's senior management will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial performance for Q2 2022.

The conference call will be available live via telephone and webcast. To listen to the audio portion, dial (877) 407-7186 within the US and Canada or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen earnings call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. Alternately, to register for and listen to the webcast, go to Webcast.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback dial (877) 660-6853 within the US and Canada or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations. Use Conference Call ID #: 13672659. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen's InVerde cogeneration systems exceed 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com

Released July 18, 2022

Disclaimer

Tecogen Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TECOGEN INC.
02:24pTECOGEN : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Q2 2022 Results
PU
07/12Tecogen Receives Tecochill Order for Arizona Cultivation Facility
AQ
07/12Tecogen Inc. Receives Tecochill Order for Arizona Cultivation Facility
CI
07/07Tecogen Receives Order for Three Tecochill Chillers for Connecticut High School
AQ
07/07Tecogen Inc. Receives Order for Three Tecochill Chillers for Connecticut High School
CI
06/15TECOGEN : 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06/15TECOGEN INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10TECOGEN INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Tecogen Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12TECOGEN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,27 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,6 M 28,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart TECOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Tecogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 291%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin M. Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Panora President & Chief Operating Officer
Abinand Rangesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angelina M. Galiteva Chairman
Joseph Gehret Chief Technology & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECOGEN INC.-4.17%29
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-15.83%46 411
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-42.31%32 634
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-33.63%30 537
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-35.87%30 299
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-38.05%16 299