  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tecogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGEN   US87876P2011

TECOGEN INC.

(TGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Tecogen : Appoints Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)

06/16/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Tecogen Appoints Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, MA, June 16, 2021 - Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Abinand Rangesh as Tecogen's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Rangesh has been with the Company since 2016 and has held roles in various divisions including sales, business development and most recently being Vice President and Director of Corporate Strategy. Prior to joining Tecogen, he led startup companies in the green energy and software space. In addition, Dr. Rangesh has multiple design patents and has published multiple scientific papers in peer reviewed journals. Dr. Rangesh earned both his Ph.D. and undergraduate degrees in engineering from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. Dr. Rangesh is a citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom.

'We have been very impressed with Abinand's astute and practical insight into all aspects of our business as well as his professional and effective communication skills,' commented Tecogen CEO Benjamin Locke. 'In his new position, we look forward to extending his influence on the company's direction as well as thoughtfully articulating these and other important matters to the investment community.'

In addition to his position as CFO, Dr. Rangesh will have a seat on the Tecogen Board of Directors.

About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers' carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen's InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:
Benjamin Locke, CEO
P: (781) 466-6402
E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com
Tecogen Inc. 45 First Avenue, Waltham, MA02451•ph: 781-466-6400• fax: 781-466-6466•www.tecogen.com

Disclaimer

Tecogen Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 13:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,85 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,2 M 45,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart TECOGEN INC.
Tecogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50 $
Last Close Price 1,82 $
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Locke Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Treasurer & Director
Robert A. Panora President & Chief Operating Officer
Angelina M. Galiteva Chairman
Joseph Gehret Chief Technology & Technical Officer
Ahmed F. Ghoniem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECOGEN INC.49.18%44
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-10.75%54 368
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.61%50 417
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC44.47%48 242
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC26.94%44 065
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION23.36%40 435