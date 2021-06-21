Benchmarking the Modern WMS with Fuel Transport: Tecsys Receives 2021 Top Supply Chain Project Award

For over three decades, Tecsys has been equipping supply chain organizations with the technology necessary to handle the proverbial curves in the road. Customers have turned to us to support their expansions into new markets, industries, geographies and channels in a way that promotes growth and protects margin. Our role within a customer's organization has always been to empower them to reach their aspirations and set new benchmarks for their industry; and so, it is fulfilling when we have the opportunity to collaborate and earn distinction for a project that does just that.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Tecsys as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 in association with the company's supply chain transformation project at Montreal-based logistics and transportation company, Fuel Transport.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics, comments on supply chain transformation amidst a uniquely difficult ecosystem: 'The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate. Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.'

And it is under these conditions that we continue to equip and empower. Fuel had reached an inflection point in their business' growth whereby the legacy technology stack was unable to accommodate the rising volume and increasing complexity demanded by a very competitive industry. Fuel implemented Tecsys' SCE platform in a SaaS deployment just as the pandemic was rolling in, forcing a remote support go-live. The timely implementation provided Fuel with much needed operational agility to mitigate service disruption as onsite personnel and client demands fluctuated dramatically in the months to come.

'2020 had all the ingredients to be a problematic year for 3PLs around the world, but by leveraging our Tecsys system to navigate unprecedented volatility, Fuel was able to pivot and respond to client needs with reliable data and system-driven efficiency,' shares Ron McIntyre, vice president, Technology & Innovation at Fuel. 'We turned a global logistics challenge into an award-winning supply chain advantage, running sophisticated logistics on the backend, while simplifying the client-facing experience.'

Fuel's 2020 implementation of Tecsys' advanced supply chain execution platform helps internal operational teams make smarter supply chain decisions and serve their markets without disruption, despite multiple nodes of volatility. Tecsys has helped Fuel move warehouse administrative tasks from 90% manual to 90% system-driven, which has equipped the company with real-time visibility and auditing capabilities and afforded it a high degree of confidence in its data. The supply chain transformation allows Fuel to orchestrate complexity with ease, empowering them to be a nimble, client-focused 3PL provider.

At Tecsys, we believe that good organizations should have every opportunity to thrive - to be the benchmark for their industry. As a supply chain technology partner for such organizations, we are thrilled when our customers leverage our platform to drive their competitive and operational advantage; congratulations to Fuel on their positive momentum and award-winning supply chain transformation.

