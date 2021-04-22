Log in
Building Greener Supply Chains: Tecsys Receives 2020 Green Supply Chain Award for Retail Fulfillment Platform

04/22/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the global supply chain executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, selected Tecsys as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020 in acknowledgement of the functional capabilities it affords retail brands to optimize their fulfillment operations against major sources of supply chain waste.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, as well as providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. The changing profile of the retail supply chain has generated a remarkable sustainability challenge. Online shopping and next-day home delivery thresholds have not only cut into margin, they have expanded the last mile carbon footprint both in packaging and ground transport.

In addition to providing customers with digital shipping and fulfillment options, Tecsys software provides data and business rules that reduce last mile costs and provide a decision-making platform to drive greener supply chain operations. The software's capacity to drive sustainable retail fulfillment operations are of particular importance as the surge in digital commerce causes greater environmental impact.

'With greater adoption of digital purchasing comes a higher number of smaller shipments,' explains Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. 'As retailers hunt for that balance between in-store showrooming and digital shopping and shipping, the need to control the proliferating costs of moving one line item from point A to point B becomes economically and environmentally significant. It is satisfying that international brands can pursue operational efficiency with our software to bring choice and delight to their customers, and address sustainability targets at the same time.'

'E-commerce is surging, but brick and mortar will continue to have a critical role for all kinds of products, especially apparel and footwear,' says Guy Courtin, vice president and industry principal for Retail at Tecsys. 'By using Tecsys' software to give our customers a more pleasant and fluid experience across these traditionally bifurcated shopping channels, they will benefit from the best of both worlds while allowing us to take proactive measures to control the larger carbon footprint associated with e-commerce. We are delighted that our platform gives retailers the flexibility to deliver to their customers efficiently and in a manner that controls against unnecessary waste in the pick/pack/ship and potential return cycle.'

'This year's 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain,' says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. 'From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.'

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit them at www.SDCExec.com.

Disclaimer

TECSYS Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 19:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
