    TCS   CA8789501043

TECSYS INC.

(TCS)
  Report
Tecsys : Invitation to Tecsys' Conference Call on September 9, 2021, Covering First Quarter FY2022 Results

08/26/2021 | 10:31am EDT
Montreal, Canada, August 26, 2021 - Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS) will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2021 on September 9, 2021. Tecsys President and CEO, Peter Brereton, and CFO, Mark J. Bentler, will host a conference call on September 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT to present and discuss the results with the analysts.

Subject: Q1 FY2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: September 9, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

Phone number: (877) 232-4484 or (416) 981-9028

The call can be replayed until September 16, 2021 by calling (800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21996813).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Contact

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

TECSYS Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 14:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
