Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Tecsys Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   CA8789501043

TECSYS INC.

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tecsys : Why We Focus on Being a Great Supply Chain Partner

08/02/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nominated by customers, supply chain technology firm Tecsys earns a spot in SupplyChainBrain'slist of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

As Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, explains: 'We view our customers as partners because our success is intimately linked with theirs. We bring the very best supply chain technology to the table so they can focus on being the very best at what they do. That's a winning combination.'

That partnership mindset encourages us to elevate our engagements from transactional to ones that are more value-added; it allows us to strategize with our customers before and after a transaction and create supply chain ecosystems that leverage both of our technology stacks and teams. As Dennis Keane, CIO at Red Wing Shoes, explains it, 'From selection through to implementation and execution, the Tecsys team helped us chart a course for more resilient and more profitable retail fulfillment operations.'

We are proud of this approach because we have seen it help organizations turn operational liabilities into competitive advantage. And so, we are honored to have been recognized by our customers for that spirit of partnership through SupplyChainBrain's list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners:

'For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners - a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,' says Brad Berger, publisher of SupplyChainBrain.'Tecsys will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on  SupplyChainBrain.comas an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.'

'Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent - coming from all sectors of supply chain management,'continues Berger.

At Tecsys, we believe that good organizations should have every opportunity to thrive - to be the benchmark for their industry. As a supply chain technology partner for such organizations, we are thrilled when our customers leverage our platform to drive their competitive and operational advantage;congratulations to our customers on the incredible resiliencythey have shown thesepast 18 months. We owe them a sincere thank you for nominating us for this recognition, and for trusting in us as their supply chain partner.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

Disclaimer

TECSYS Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 13:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TECSYS INC.
09:42aTECSYS : Why We Focus on Being a Great Supply Chain Partner
PU
07/27TECSYS : 5 Ways to Reduce Time to Value for Complex Software Implementations
PU
07/20TECSYS : What is Happening to Active Inventory Visibility?
PU
07/19TECSYS ECLIPSE WEBINAR : How to Achieve Continuous Improvement in Your Warehouse..
PU
07/15TECSYS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/14TECSYS : McLeod Health to Roll Out Tecsys' End-to-End Supply Chain Execution Sol..
PU
07/14TECSYS : McLeod Health to Roll Out Tecsys' End-to-End Supply Chain Execution Sol..
MT
07/14TECSYS : McLeod Health to Roll Out Tecsys' End-to-End Supply Chain Execution Sol..
PR
07/14Mcleod Health to Roll Out Tecsys Inc.'s End-To-End Supply Chain Execution Sol..
CI
07/13TECSYS : Strategic Inventory Control Techniques to Boost Supply Chain Transparen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 7,20 M 5,78 M 5,78 M
Net cash 2022 35,1 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 758 M 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 655
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart TECSYS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tecsys Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECSYS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 52,28 CAD
Average target price 61,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Brereton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Bentler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David Brereton Executive Chairman
Catalin Badea Chief Technology Officer
Vito Calabretta Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECSYS INC.4.94%608
ORACLE CORPORATION34.70%243 295
SAP SE12.70%169 087
INTUIT INC.39.52%144 819
SERVICENOW, INC.6.81%116 482
DOCUSIGN, INC.34.07%58 069