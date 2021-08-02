Tecsys : Why We Focus on Being a Great Supply Chain Partner

Nominated by customers, supply chain technology firm Tecsys earns a spot in SupplyChainBrain'slist of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

As Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, explains: 'We view our customers as partners because our success is intimately linked with theirs. We bring the very best supply chain technology to the table so they can focus on being the very best at what they do. That's a winning combination.'

That partnership mindset encourages us to elevate our engagements from transactional to ones that are more value-added; it allows us to strategize with our customers before and after a transaction and create supply chain ecosystems that leverage both of our technology stacks and teams. As Dennis Keane, CIO at Red Wing Shoes, explains it, 'From selection through to implementation and execution, the Tecsys team helped us chart a course for more resilient and more profitable retail fulfillment operations.'

We are proud of this approach because we have seen it help organizations turn operational liabilities into competitive advantage. And so, we are honored to have been recognized by our customers for that spirit of partnership through SupplyChainBrain's list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners:

'For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners - a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,' says Brad Berger, publisher of SupplyChainBrain.'Tecsys will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.comas an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.'

'Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent - coming from all sectors of supply chain management,'continues Berger.

At Tecsys, we believe that good organizations should have every opportunity to thrive - to be the benchmark for their industry. As a supply chain technology partner for such organizations, we are thrilled when our customers leverage our platform to drive their competitive and operational advantage;congratulations to our customers on the incredible resiliencythey have shown thesepast 18 months. We owe them a sincere thank you for nominating us for this recognition, and for trusting in us as their supply chain partner.

