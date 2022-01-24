Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Tectona Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECT   IL0002160104

TECTONA LTD

(TECT)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tectona : Investors Presentation - January 2022

01/24/2022
Leading The Digital Value Revolution

Investor Presentation | January 2022

www.tectona.io

| investors@tectona.io

Forward-Looking

Information Disclosure

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of, any offer to buy or subscribe for any shares or other securities or any of its affiliated entities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract, commitment or any investment decision whatsoever. The summary information herein does not purport to be complete. To receive the full image of the Company's activity and risks it is facing, see the immediate and periodic reports filed by the Company with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. No reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this Presentation.

Everything stated in this Presentation with respect to an analysis of the Company's business is merely a summary and includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. These statements include descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements and are based on current expectations, estimations, and assumptions, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performances or achievements of the Company may differ materially from what is or may be expressed or implied in this presentation due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, certain risk factors contained in the Company's reports. The Company disclaims any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. The Company does not warrant that the information is either complete or accurate.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Some Images in this presentation are not owned by the company (but the company has permission to use).

Certain information and factual statements (including markets or trends) contained herein are based on or derived from publicly available documents or independent third party sources the accuracy of such information and the assumptions on which such information is based have not been independently verified.

About Tectona

Tectona is the leading publicly traded company in Israel focused on blockchain

technology and digital assets

The company's management and employees have extensive experience and unique expertise in all aspects of the blockchain industry including: technology, information security, regulation, finance and consumer applications.

  • Distinct understanding of present and future marketopportunities
  • Proven and compounding track record of successfullydeveloping new, innovative technologies at the core of the industry (DeFi, cryptographic tokens, NFTs and more).
  • Owner of exceptional algorithmic trading and highfrequency trading IP.

Financial Overview

Shareholders' equity

Total assets

Cash and cash

Amount

in million USD

Amount

in million USD

increase

Amount in million USD

19.0

- 0.1

31.12.20

30.06.21

22.5

3.1

31.12.20

30.06.21

18.9

1.5

31.12.20

30.06.21

infrastructure

  • Active trading accounts in regulated digital asset exchanges
  • Full financial infrastructure via accounts in leading Israeli and American banks

Market education: Knowledge and access

Tectona believes that market education, imparting knowledge and making the digital assets market accessible, in many forms and levels, are the tools that will lead to mass adoption of blockchain technology, while empowering the Israeli technological ecosystem:

  • Continuous dialog with regulatory entities to promote clear and coherent regulatory guidelines for companies, institutions and the broad public.
  • Constant and tight relationships with leading financial institutions: banks, pension and insurance funds, hedge funds, investment houses and more.
  • Initiate and lead public events and conferences, in the interest of exposing the public to entrepreneurial opportunities and trends in the digital assets industry.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tectona Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,54 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,82 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 39,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
EV / Sales 2020 62,1x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart TECTONA LTD
Duration : Period :
Tectona Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TECTONA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Itay Meroz Chief Financial Officer
Asaf Yarkoni Chairman
Ron Elazar Kleinfeld Independent xternal Director
Nir Belzer Independent Director
Shirley Mashkif External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TECTONA LTD-13.89%39
ADOBE INC.-11.84%235 808
WORKDAY INC.-10.06%61 423
AUTODESK, INC.-14.94%52 615
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.96%46 196
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.39%39 313