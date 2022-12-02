IN BRIEF: Tectonic Gold completes drilling at Specimen Hill project

Tectonic Gold PLC - mineral explorer in Australia and South Africa - On Tuesday says it has completed 350 metres of deep diamond core drilling at Goldsmiths Reef mine as part of the Specimen Hill project in Queensland, Australia, intersecting bullseye geophysical target below high-grade historic mine. Assays are pending. Says ideal conditions enabled a second 180 metres deep hole to be completed, intersecting an adjacent geophysical target.

Tectonic Gold says dangerous weather has forced its Goldsmiths Reef campaign to be suspended in January this year. Expects to have "sufficient information from the completion of this campaign to support joint venture discussions for the further development of the Specimen Hill project", it adds.

Current stock price: last traded on Nov 30 at 0.73 pence each

12-month change: down 92%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.