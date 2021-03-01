Tectonic Metals Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Tony Reda will be presenting on March 5th at 3:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Tectonic Metals Inc.

Bill Stormont

1-888-685-8558

info@tectonicmetals.com

https://www.tectonicmetals.com/