Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Tectonic Metals Inc.    TECT   CA87877T3010

TECTONIC METALS INC.

(TECT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tectonic Metals Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Tony Reda will be presenting on March 5th at 3:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Tectonic Metals Inc.
Bill Stormont
1-888-685-8558
info@tectonicmetals.com
https://www.tectonicmetals.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about TECTONIC METALS INC.
07:05aTECTONIC METALS INC. : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
02/22TECTONIC METALS  : Speaks Out Against Racism and Commits to Taking Action
PR
2020TECTONIC METALS  : Reports 27.9 g/t Au Rock Sample with Visible Gold Representin..
PR
2020TECTONIC METALS  : Drills Multiple Gold Bearing Structures at Seventymile Gold P..
AQ
2020TECTONIC METALS  : Drills Multiple Gold Bearing Structures at Seventymile Gold P..
PR
2020TECTONIC METALS  : Identifies New High-Tenor Gold-in-Soil Anomalies at Tibbs Gol..
AQ
2020TECTONIC METALS  : Identifies New High-Tenor Gold-in-Soil Anomalies at Tibbs Gol..
PR
2020TECTONIC METALS INC. TO WEBCAST LIVE : 30 et / 1:30 pt
PR
2020TECTONIC METALS  : Drills 10.78 g/t Au Over 3.05 Metres Within Interval Of 4.50 ..
AQ
2020TECTONIC METALS  : Drills 10.78 g/t Au Over 3.05 Metres Within Interval Of 4.50 ..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,38 M -4,24 M -4,24 M
Net cash 2020 3,36 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 9,56 M 9,57 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart TECTONIC METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Tectonic Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Reda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Krysta Rehaag Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Melvin E. Benson Chairman
Allison Rippin Armstrong Independent Director
Michael W. Roper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TECTONIC METALS INC.8.00%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.20%43 521
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.10%33 253
POLYUS-7.75%25 257
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.37%16 109
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.42%15 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ