Tectonic Metals : Q2 2022 Interim Management Discussion and Analysis
08/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, Unless Otherwise Noted)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
DATE OF THE REPORT: AUGUST 23, 2022
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the financial condition and results of operations of Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") together with its subsidiaries as of the date of this report. The MD&A is intended to supplement and complement the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Readers are encouraged to consult the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the corresponding notes to the financial statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information contained within this MD&A is current to the date of this report and all figures are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.
OVERVIE W
The Company's principal business activities include the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the United States ("US") and Canada. The Company's exploration focuses on precious and base metals with an emphasis on gold. On November 18, 2019, all of the Company's outstanding common shares began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "TECT". On July 23, 2020, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "TETOF". On January 25, 2021, the Company's common shares began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "T15B".
NON -BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
On May 30, 2022, the Company completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement issuing 32,185,666 units at a price of $0.06 per unit for total proceeds of $1,931,140. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for a common share at an exercise price of $0.10 and will expire two years from the closing date of the private placement.
Participants in this private placement are Doyon, Limited ("Doyon") and Crescat Capital LLP ("Crescat"), the Company's two largest shareholders.
Doyon participated in the Company's private placements in 2020 and 2021, and as at June 30, 2022 holds 27,223,933 shares and 8,425,467 warrants. Doyon has agreed not to exercise any Doyon warrants if, as a result of such exercise, it causes Doyon to hold greater than 19.99% of the total outstanding common shares of Tectonic, unless and until the shareholders of Tectonic have passed a resolution approving such exercise of the Doyon warrants in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV. Doyon was granted a preemptive right to maintain its pro rata interest for as long as Doyon owns more than 10% of the common shares of Tectonic, calculated on a partially diluted basis. As of the date of this report, Doyon owns approximately 16.4% of the common shares of Tectonic, on a partially diluted basis.
Crescat participated in the Company's 2021 private placement, and as at June 30, 2022 holds 38,427,857 common shares and 12,083,333 warrants. Crescat has agreed not to exercise any Crescat warrants if, as a result of such exercise, it causes Crescat to hold greater than 19.99% of the total outstanding common shares of
Tectonic, unless and until the shareholders of Tectonic have passed a resolution approving such exercise of the Crescat warrants in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV.
On June 23, 2021, the Company completed a private placement for the issuance of 71,760,560 units a $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,176,056. Each unit was comprised of one common share and one- half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant has an exercise price of $0.17 and expires June 23, 2023, and are subject to the Acceleration Clause.
In connection with the non-brokered private placement, the Company paid finders' fees of $277,958 and issued 2,488,588 finders' warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share of Tectonic at an exercise price of $0.17 and expiry date of June 23, 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS AND DEVELOPMENTS
Exploration highlights
On July 7, 2022, the Company announced the start of its 2022 drilling program in its Seventymile Gold Project. The program is specifically designed to test two targets with each drill hole:
the newly interpreted main gold-bearing shear zone feeding the historically drilled tension veins carrying diamond drill results up to 104.75 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") across 1.52 metres ("m")
the true width, scale and continuity of the historically drilled, shallowly dipping tension veins, where select historical vertical drill holes intersected multiple stacked, high-grade gold veins
Over the course of 2021, Tectonic completed 3,834m of drilling, including 12 holes for 2,319m of the first-ever oriented core diamond drilling and 9 holes for 1,515m of the first-ever reverse circulation ("RC") drilling in a two- phase program at the Company's Tibbs Gold Project, Alaska ("Tibbs"). Drilling tested known high-grade gold targets and newly discovered prospects exhibiting coincident gold-in-soil anomalies, high-grade mineralization in grab samples, and both surficial structural lineaments and subsurface geophysical anomalies. Additionally, 1,284m of RC drilling in 9 holes were completed at Carrie Creek, the southern claims adjoining Tibbs, following comprehensive mapping and sampling programs at the Carrie Creek, Mt. Harper and Maple Leaf projects. All results from Tectonic's 2021 exploration programs have been released.
Phase I oriented diamond drill results at Tibbs were announced from the Michigan and Gray Lead Zones in 2021. The program was successful in intersecting high-grade gold mineralization, such as
g/t Au over 6.12m, including 33.92 g/t Au over 1.22m and 12.45 g/t Au over 5.15m, including
g/t Au over 1.26m, and determining the structural orientation of the mineralization at both the Michigan and Gray Lead zones. Both zones are approximately 250m in length and remain open along strike and at depth.
A ¼ core check assay program of the 2021 diamond drilling at Michigan identified the presence of gold nugget effect within high-grade intercepts. New interpretation suggests that these high-grade intercepts may be situated on a newly identified steep structure. This newly identified, controlling structure, tested by the 2021 diamond drill holes, is highly oblique to the historical drill orientation. Drill testing of this potential new structure will be a top priority going forward.
Since 2018, Tectonic has been applying the Pogo Geological Model at Tibbs to generate drill targets in search of mineralization similar to Northern Star Resources' ("Northern Star") nearby Pogo gold
mine. In doing so, the Company produced compelling drill-readygold-in-soil anomalies that share the same host rock (gneissic) and similar geochemistry (Au-As-Bi-Te), as well as interpreted high- and low- angle structures observed in lineaments and Tectonic's TITAN Geophysical Survey completed during 2021. Phase II drilling during 2021 at Tibbs represents the first ever drilling in the western gneiss portions of the property specifically targeting Pogo analogues. Discovery at Gray Lead West confirms for the first-timelow-angle veins carrying Pogo-style gold mineralization (Au-As-Bi-W-Te geochemical signature), intersecting gneiss-hostedquartz-sulphide veins with visible gold. Tibbs now exhibits high- angle veining (Gray Lead) adjacent to newly discovered low-angle veins (Gray Lead West), both carrying high-gradePogo-style gold mineralization confirmed by drilling. All key elements of the Pogo Exploration Model are now present at Tibbs further validating the application of the Model.
Four stacked, low-angle,Pogo-style quartz vein horizons discovered at the Gray Lead West target, with highlights including:
9.95 g/t Au over 0.75m at 223.00m down hole and 7.64 g/t Au over 0.60m at 342.70m down hole in diamond hole TBDD21-012
Visible gold intersected in TBRC21-001 returning 1.37 g/t Au over 3.05m and 2.21 g/t Au over 3.04m intersected in TBRC21-003. correlate along trend with an upper structure in hole TBDD21- 012, (1.03 g/t Au over 1.10m) defining nearly 700m of potential trend.
Phase II reconnaissance drilling was also conducted at the following Tibbs targets: Galosh, Johnson Saddle, West Trench and Wolverine. Drilling indicates that the southwestern extent of the property exhibits potential for multiple, kilometre ("km") scale vein targets that require additional drilling:
Johnson Saddle - 3.43 g/t Au over 1.52m at 38.10m downhole in TBRC21-009
Galosh - 2.44 g/t over 3.05m at 164.59m downhole in TBRC21-007 and 0.96 g/t Au over 3.05m at 19.81m downhole in TBRC21-008
West Trench - 0.96 g/t Ao over 3.05m at 109.73m in TBRC21-005.
At Carrie Creek, high-grade sheeted quartz-gold-bismuthinite veining (to 50.3 g/t Au) similar to that observed at Kinross Gold's Fort Knox Mine was found in granodiorite talus blocks along a 400m northeast-southwest trend at the Jorts target during the 2021 mapping programs. Five RC holes for 732m were completed at the Jorts target, with granodiorite-hosted gold mineralization associated with weak to moderate chlorite alteration and increased bismuth, tungsten and tellurium intersected in four holes. Highlights include 1.21 g/t Au over 1.53m from 169.16m and 0.44 g/t Au over 6.10m from 126.49m down hole in CCRC21-006, 1.79 g/t Au over 1.53m from 156.97m down hole in CCRC21-008 and 0.33 g/t Au over 6.10m from 156.97m down hole in CCRC21-
009. Four RC holes for 453m were completed at the Jeans Ridge ("Jeans") target 1.4 km to the northeast, with gold mineralization variably associated with weak chlorite alteration and associated bismuth, tungsten, tellurium and arsenic. A peak value of 0.50 g/t Au over 1.52m was intersected in hole CCRC21-004 beginning at 45.72m down hole.
Corporate highlights
On March 14, 2022, the Company appointed Peter Kleespies, M.Sc as Vice President, Exploration ("VPX") (see news release dated March 14, 2022).
On July 8, 2022, the Company completed its financing raising total gross proceeds of $2,362,140 as described below.
On August 4, 2022, the Company appointed Joseph J. Perkins as director of the Company (see news release dated August 4, 2022) in conjunction with his appointment, the Company granted him 500,000 incentive stock options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of Tectonic. The incentive stock options have a term of five years from the date of grant and an exercise price of $0.10 share.
On July 8, 2022, the Company granted 3,050,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and key consultants of the Company to purchase up to 3,050,000 common shares in the capital of Tectonic. The incentive stock options have a term of five years from the date of grant and an exercise price of $0.10 share.
ABOUT DOYON
Tectonic and Doyon initially partnered in the summer of 2018, where Tectonic was granted exclusive rights to explore, develop and mine all minerals, ores and mineral products extracted from Tectonic's Seventymile and Northway projects, which are situated on Doyon land. In the summer of 2021, Tectonic was granted similar rights on the Flat Gold Project ("Flat Property"), also situated on Doyon land. Forming partnerships and establishing production agreements on Tectonic's early-stage projects at the onset is a critical component of Tectonic's business model. Such discovery-to-production agreements manage risks and align the interests and expectations of all parties involved, so the task of advancing a project from discovery through to the development of a mine is more streamlined.
With more than 12.5 million acres of land and over 20,000 shareholders, Doyon is the largest private landholder in Alaska and one of the largest in North America. Doyon's mission is to continually enhance their position as a financially secure Native corporation and promote the economic and social well-being of their shareholders and future shareholders. They focus on strengthening the Native way of life and protecting and enhancing their land and resources.
ABOUT CRESCAT
Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks, and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies.
TIBBS PROPERTY
Overview
On June 15, 2017, the Company and Tibbs Creek Gold, LLC ("TCG") entered into a mining lease and option agreement (the "Tibbs Agreement") where TCG granted to the Company the full and exclusive right to use, occupy and carry out mineral exploration, production and extraction activities on the Tibbs Property to earn a 100% interest in the Tibbs Property. The Tibbs Property comprises 169 claims covering a total of 5,457.5 hectares located in the Big Delta B1 Quadrangle of the Fairbanks Recording District in the state of Alaska. The Tibbs
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
