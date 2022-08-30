Tectonic Metals : Q2 2022 Interim Management Discussion and Analysis

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

DATE OF THE REPORT: AUGUST 23, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the financial condition and results of operations of Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") together with its subsidiaries as of the date of this report. The MD&A is intended to supplement and complement the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Readers are encouraged to consult the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the corresponding notes to the financial statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information contained within this MD&A is current to the date of this report and all figures are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

OVERVIE W

The Company's principal business activities include the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the United States ("US") and Canada. The Company's exploration focuses on precious and base metals with an emphasis on gold. On November 18, 2019, all of the Company's outstanding common shares began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "TECT". On July 23, 2020, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "TETOF". On January 25, 2021, the Company's common shares began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "T15B".

NON -BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

On May 30, 2022, the Company completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement issuing 32,185,666 units at a price of $0.06 per unit for total proceeds of $1,931,140. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for a common share at an exercise price of $0.10 and will expire two years from the closing date of the private placement.

Participants in this private placement are Doyon, Limited ("Doyon") and Crescat Capital LLP ("Crescat"), the Company's two largest shareholders.

Doyon participated in the Company's private placements in 2020 and 2021, and as at June 30, 2022 holds 27,223,933 shares and 8,425,467 warrants. Doyon has agreed not to exercise any Doyon warrants if, as a result of such exercise, it causes Doyon to hold greater than 19.99% of the total outstanding common shares of Tectonic, unless and until the shareholders of Tectonic have passed a resolution approving such exercise of the Doyon warrants in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV. Doyon was granted a preemptive right to maintain its pro rata interest for as long as Doyon owns more than 10% of the common shares of Tectonic, calculated on a partially diluted basis. As of the date of this report, Doyon owns approximately 16.4% of the common shares of Tectonic, on a partially diluted basis.

Crescat participated in the Company's 2021 private placement, and as at June 30, 2022 holds 38,427,857 common shares and 12,083,333 warrants. Crescat has agreed not to exercise any Crescat warrants if, as a result of such exercise, it causes Crescat to hold greater than 19.99% of the total outstanding common shares of

