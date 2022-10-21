Advanced search
    TED   GB0001048619

TED BAKER PLC

(TED)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2022-10-21 am EDT
109.80 GBX    0.00%
11:40aIN BRIEF: Ted Baker to be de-listed, ending spectacular rise and fall
AI
03:14aTed Baker's Takeover By Authentic Brands Group Becomes Effective; Delisting Set
MT
10/21Ted Baker Plc(LSE:TED) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
IN BRIEF: Ted Baker to be de-listed, ending spectacular rise and fall

10/21/2022 | 11:40am EDT
Ted Baker PLC - London-based fashion retailer - Shares are suspended from trading on the London Main Market on Friday and will be delisted from the start of trade on Monday, as Ted Baker's acquisition by the US's Authentic Brands Group becomes effective. The GBP211 million deal was approved by Ted Baker shareholders at the end of September, and the scheme of arrangement got court sanction on Wednesday.

Reebok-owner Authentic Brands is paying 110 pence per share. At their height, in late 2015, Ted Baker shares changed hands at GBP29 each, and the company was a FTSE 250 constituent. But it soon suffered a series of setbacks. Complaints of inappropriate hugging were made against then-chief executive Ray Kelvin, who departed late in 2018. It then went through three CEOs within a year and issued a string of profit warnings.

"Ted Baker is a unique British brand with a strong global presence," says Interim Chair Helena Feltham. "Under the stewardship of ABG, I am confident that the brand will move from strength to strength and achieve its long-term potential."

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.05% 17206.55 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
TED BAKER PLC 0.00% 109.8 Delayed Quote.6.50%
Financials
Sales 2023 489 M 552 M 552 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 156 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 210 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 224
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart TED BAKER PLC
Ted Baker Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TED BAKER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 109,80 GBX
Average target price 175,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Simon Dench Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helena Joan Feltham Chairman
Leon Shepherd Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Kempster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TED BAKER PLC6.50%237
INDITEX-19.42%70 329
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.97%57 470
KERING-33.57%56 724
ROSS STORES, INC.-27.82%28 629
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-35.85%18 696