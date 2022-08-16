Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Ted Baker Plc
  News
  Summary
    TED   GB0001048619

TED BAKER PLC

(TED)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-15 am EDT
93.10 GBX   +4.72%
02:34aTed Baker Agrees to $254 Million Takeover by Authentic Brands Group
MT
02:27aJuicy Couture owner to buy UK's Ted Baker for about $254 million
RE
02:08aAuthentic Brands to buy Ted Baker for about $254 mln
RE
Juicy Couture owner to buy UK's Ted Baker for about $254 million

08/16/2022 | 02:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ted Baker at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York

(Reuters) - Juicy Couture and Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands will buy Ted Baker in a deal worth roughly 211 million pounds ($254.26 million), the companies said on Tuesday, ending months of speculation on the fate of the British fashion chain.

Ted Baker had put itself up for sale in April and picked a preferred suitor in the following month to take the process forward. However, the suitor - reported to have been Authentic Brands - in June decided not to make an offer, forcing Ted Baker to consider other options.

Tuesday's offer price of 110 pence per Ted Baker share, recommended by the London-listed chain's board, is at a premium of about 18.2% to the last close, and will not be revised until a rival suitor emerged, the companies said.

($1 = 0.8299 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 489 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 156 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 172 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 224
Free-Float 87,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Simon Dench Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helena Joan Feltham Chairman
Leon Shepherd Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Kempster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TED BAKER PLC-9.70%208
INDITEX-10.45%80 972
KERING-20.60%70 166
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.29.21%65 399
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.11%31 549
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-25.20%21 177