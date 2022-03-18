Log in
    TED   GB0001048619

TED BAKER PLC

(TED)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/17 12:35:08 pm EDT
98.75 GBX   +8.88%
Summary 
Summary

Sycamore Partners mulls bid for UK fashion retailer Ted Baker

03/18/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Ted Baker at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York

(Reuters) - Sycamore Partners is in the early stage of making a possible cash offer for fashion retailer Ted Baker, the private-equity firm said on Friday, the latest in a long list of UK entities to draw takeover interest from U.S. companies.

New York-based Sycamore said it had until April 15 to make a firm offer to Ted Baker, but that there was no certainty an offer would be made or what the terms would be for any potential deal.

Ted Baker did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

The upmarket retailer has a market valuation of little over 180 million pounds ($236.65 million), according to Refinitiv Eikon data, a fraction of its worth at its peak in 2015.

The confirmation of interest comes after a Sky News report said Sycamore had hired an investment bank to advise on a potential offer.

Ted Baker is in the middle of three-year turnaround plan under boss Rachel Osborne as it tries to boost its online presence and rebuild its image after a turbulent couple of years that were punctuated by profit warnings and accounting issues.

($1 = 0.7606 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 441 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 136 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 158
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends TED BAKER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 98,75 GBX
Average target price 233,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Simon Dench Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helena Joan Feltham Chairman
Leon Shepherd Chief Information Officer
Andrew R. Jennings Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TED BAKER PLC-4.22%240
KERING-16.04%80 282
INDITEX-26.22%73 254
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-14.21%48 308
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.31%32 273
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-19.52%25 098