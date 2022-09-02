Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ted Baker Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TED   GB0001048619

TED BAKER PLC

(TED)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:02 2022-09-02 am EDT
109.00 GBX    0.00%
02:42aTed Baker's store revenue gains on recovering footfall, formalwear sales
RE
02:23aBritain's Ted Baker says recovering footfall boosts Q2 revenue
RE
08/16Consumer Cos Up After Walmart, Home Depot Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Ted Baker's store revenue gains on recovering footfall, formalwear sales

09/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Sept 2 (Reuters) - British fashion group Ted Baker Plc said on Friday people were returning to its high-street stores and buying more formalwear and childrenswear, boosting its store revenue.

The fashion retailer, known for its suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, is benefiting from a turnaround plan, while growing demand for formal wear amid a return-to-office push by companies is also aiding performance, Ted Baker said.

Ted Baker, which last month agreed to be bought by Juicy Couture and Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands, said revenue for the 14 weeks to July 29 was up 3.4%, compared with last year, but still down 28% compared with pre-pandemic levels. While revenues from its stores jumped 20% during the period, its overall performance was partly weighed down by a 13% fall in online sales because of unresolved issues with its new e-commerce platform.

Ted Baker shareholders will vote on the about 211 million pound ($243.47 million) deal with Authentic Brands on Sept. 29. It expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.8666 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 489 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 156 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 201 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 224
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends TED BAKER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 109,00 GBX
Average target price 237,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rachel Claire Elizabeth Osborne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Simon Dench Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helena Joan Feltham Chairman
Leon Shepherd Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Kempster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TED BAKER PLC5.72%232
INDITEX-25.52%65 732
KERING-30.37%60 104
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.48%58 973
ROSS STORES, INC.-22.55%30 972
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.63%16 778