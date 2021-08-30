General Announcement::UPDATE IN RELATION TO CLAIMS AGAINST THE GROUP

One claim arising from corporate guarantees provided by the Company to the relevant counterparty on behalf of PBT Engineering amounting to S$0.4 million has been made against the Company.

Seven claims arising from corporate guarantees provided by the Company to the relevant counterparties on behalf of Trans Equatorial amounting to S$37.6 million have been made against the Company.

This amount of S$13.7 million does not include (i) the arbitration claim arising from a corporate guarantee provided by the Company to the relevant counterparty on behalf of TEE E&C (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, further details of which had been announced by the Company previously and (ii) the claims as referred to in footnotes 2 and 3 below.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Previous Announcements.

The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of TEE International Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements dated 19 June 2021, 29 June 2021, 15 July 2021 in relation to the Unaudited Fourth Quarter Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement for the Period Ended 31 May 2021, 3 August 2021, 7 August 2021, 17 August 2021 and 23 August 2021 (the "Previous Announcements").

The aforementioned claims are principally trade-related, arising from sub-contractors and the supply of goods and services to Trans Equatorial, PBT Engineering and TEE E&C Malaysia.

30 August 2021