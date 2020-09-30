TEE Land : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 10 September 2020

AMCORP GLOBAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Singapore) (Company Registration No. 201230851R) PLACE : Via live audio-visual webcast DATE : 10 September 2020 TIME : 10.00 a.m. PRESENT : Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah (as proxy) Ms Wan Phooi Har IN ATTENDANCE : Dr. Tan Khee Giap (Independent Director) Mr. Chin Sek Peng (Independent Director) Mr. Soo Kim Wai (Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director) Mr. Shahman Azman (Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director) Mr. Toh Leng Poh (Chief Operating Officer) Mr. Ng Tah Wee (Financial Controller and Joint Company Secretary) Mr. Khor Boon Hong (Representative from Baker Tilly TFW LLP, Independent Auditor) CHAIRMAN : Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah

QUORUM

There being a quorum, the Chairman declared the meeting open at 10.00 a.m.

INTRODUCTION

The Chairman introduced the Directors, Chief Operating Officer, Financial Controller/Joint Company Secretary and representative from Baker Tilly TFW LLP, Independent Auditor present at the meeting.

NOTICE

The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 26 August 2020 convening the meeting was taken as read.

NOTE ON CONDUCT OF THE MEETING

The Chairman informed the meeting that, in accordance with the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and the related order on the conduct of alternative arrangements for general meetings, all votes on the resolutions tabled at this AGM were based on the proxy forms received and only the Chairman of the meeting was appointed as a proxy. In her capacity as Chairman of the meeting, she had been appointed as the proxy by the shareholders and she would vote in accordance with the specific instructions of these shareholders.

Due to the current circumstances, the Company had made an announcement on SGXNet on 25 August 2020 informing shareholders to submit their proxy forms by 10.00 a.m. on 8 September 2020 to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to cast votes on their behalf. All resolutions tabled at this AGM had been voted on by poll based on the proxy forms that were submitted to the Company at least 48 hours before the meeting.

The Chairman informed the shareholders that Finova BPO Pte Ltd and B.A.C.S. Pte Ltd had been appointed as Scrutineer and Polling Agent respectively. The validity of the proxies submitted by the shareholders by the submission deadline of 10.00 a.m. on 8 September 2020 had been reviewed and the votes of all such valid proxies had been counted and verified.