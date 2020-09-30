TEE Land : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 10 September 2020

|
|
|
AMCORP GLOBAL LIMITED
|
|
|
(Incorporated in Singapore)
|
|
|
(Company Registration No. 201230851R)
|
|
|
PLACE
|
: Via live audio-visual webcast
|
DATE
|
:
|
10 September 2020
|
TIME
|
:
|
10.00 a.m.
|
PRESENT
|
: Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah (as proxy)
|
|
|
Ms Wan Phooi Har
|
IN ATTENDANCE
|
: Dr. Tan Khee Giap (Independent Director)
|
|
|
Mr. Chin Sek Peng (Independent Director)
|
|
|
Mr. Soo Kim Wai (Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director)
|
|
|
Mr. Shahman Azman (Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director)
|
|
|
Mr. Toh Leng Poh (Chief Operating Officer)
|
|
|
Mr. Ng Tah Wee (Financial Controller and Joint Company Secretary)
|
|
|
Mr. Khor Boon Hong (Representative from Baker Tilly TFW LLP,
|
|
|
Independent Auditor)
|
CHAIRMAN
|
: Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah
QUORUM
There being a quorum, the Chairman declared the meeting open at 10.00 a.m.
INTRODUCTION
The Chairman introduced the Directors, Chief Operating Officer, Financial Controller/Joint Company Secretary and representative from Baker Tilly TFW LLP, Independent Auditor present at the meeting.
NOTICE
The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 26 August 2020 convening the meeting was taken as read.
NOTE ON CONDUCT OF THE MEETING
The Chairman informed the meeting that, in accordance with the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and the related order on the conduct of alternative arrangements for general meetings, all votes on the resolutions tabled at this AGM were based on the proxy forms received and only the Chairman of the meeting was appointed as a proxy. In her capacity as Chairman of the meeting, she had been appointed as the proxy by the shareholders and she would vote in accordance with the specific instructions of these shareholders.
Due to the current circumstances, the Company had made an announcement on SGXNet on 25 August 2020 informing shareholders to submit their proxy forms by 10.00 a.m. on 8 September 2020 to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to cast votes on their behalf. All resolutions tabled at this AGM had been voted on by poll based on the proxy forms that were submitted to the Company at least 48 hours before the meeting.
The Chairman informed the shareholders that Finova BPO Pte Ltd and B.A.C.S. Pte Ltd had been appointed as Scrutineer and Polling Agent respectively. The validity of the proxies submitted by the shareholders by the submission deadline of 10.00 a.m. on 8 September 2020 had been reviewed and the votes of all such valid proxies had been counted and verified.
AMCORP GLOBAL LIMITED
Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2020
Page
2
The Chairman also informed the meeting that, as stated in the Notice of AGM, there would not be a "live" question and answer session during the meeting, and noted that no question was received from shareholders during the notice period.
Thereafter, the Chairman proceeded with the ordinary business of the meeting.
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 TOGETHER WITH THE AUDITORS' REPORT - RESOLUTION 1
The meeting proceeded to receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial period ended 31 March 2020 together with the Auditors' Report thereon.
The Chairman proposed:
"That the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements financial period ended 31 March 2020 and the Auditors' Report adopted."
of the Company for the thereon be received and
The Chairman casted her votes in accordance with the voting instructions received as follows:
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage (%)
|
For the Resolution
|
424,559,727
|
100
|
Against the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Abstained on the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Total number of valid votes cast
|
424,559,727
|
100
Based on the polling results, the Chairman declared the motion carried.
It was RESOLVED:
"That the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2020 together with the Auditors' Report be received and adopted."
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS - RESOLUTIONS 2 TO 4
Shareholders were informed that Mr. Soo Kim Wai and Mr Shahman Azman were retiring pursuant to Regulation 88 of the Company's Constitution, and Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah was retiring pursuant to Regulation 89 of the Company's Constitution. All had given their consent to continue in office.
Re-election of Mr. Soo Kim Wai - Resolution 2
The Chairman proposed:
"That Mr. Soo Kim Wai be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
It was noted that Mr. Soo Kim Wai, if re-elected, would remain as a Non-Independent and Non- Executive Director of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee.
AMCORP GLOBAL LIMITED
Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2020
Page
3
The Chairman casted her votes in accordance with the voting instructions received as follows:
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage (%)
|
For the Resolution
|
424,559,727
|
100
|
Against the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Abstained on the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Total number of valid votes cast
|
424,559,727
|
100
Based on the polling results, the Chairman declared the motion carried.
It was RESOLVED:
"That Mr Soo Kim Wai be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
Re-election of Mr. Shahman Azman - Resolution 3
The Chairman proposed:
"That Mr. Shahman Azman be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
It was noted that Mr Shahman Azman, if re-elected, would remain as a Non-Independent and Non- Executive Director and a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee.
The Chairman casted her votes in accordance with the voting instructions received as follows:
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage (%)
|
For the Resolution
|
424,559,727
|
100
|
Against the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Abstained on the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Total number of valid votes cast
|
424,559,727
|
100
Based on the polling results, the Chairman declared the motion carried.
It was RESOLVED:
"That Mr Shahman Azman be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
Re-election of Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah - Resolution 4
As this Resolution dealt with the Chairman's re-election as a Director of the Company, she handed the conduct of the meeting to Mr Chin Sek Peng to take meeting through the motion.
Mr. Chin Sek Peng proposed:
"That Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah be re-elected as a Director of the Company."
It was noted that Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah, if re-elected, would remain as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee and would be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the SGX Listing Manual.
Mr. Chin Sek Peng casted the votes in accordance with the voting instructions received as follows:
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage (%)
|
For the Resolution
|
424,559,727
|
100
|
Against the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Abstained on the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Total number of valid votes cast
|
424,559,727
|
100
Based on the polling results, Mr. Chin Sek Peng declared the motion carried.
AMCORP GLOBAL LIMITED
Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2020
Page
4
It was RESOLVED:
"That Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah be re-elected as a Director of the Company." The conduct of the meeting was handed back to the Chairman.
APPROVAL OF DIRECTORS' FEES FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021
Subject to shareholders' approval, the Board had recommended the payment of Directors' fees of up to S$180,000/- for the financial year ending 31 March 2021, to be paid in arrears.
The Chairman casted her votes in accordance with the voting instructions received as follows:
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage (%)
|
For the Resolution
|
424,559,727
|
100
|
Against the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Abstained on the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Total number of valid votes cast
|
424,559,727
|
100
Based on the polling results, the Chairman declared the motion carried.
It was RESOLVED:
"That the Directors' fees amounting to S$180,000/- for the financial year ending 31 March 2021 to be paid in arrears be approved for payment."
RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS - RESOLUTION 6
Shareholders were informed that the retiring auditors, Baker Tilly TFW LLP, had expressed their willingness to continue in office.
There being no other nomination, the Chairman proposed:
"That Messrs Baker Tilly TFW LLP, Public Accountants and Chartered Accountants, Singapore, be re-appointed auditors of the Company at the remuneration to be determined by the Directors."
The Chairman casted her votes in accordance with the voting instructions received as follows:
|
|
Number of Shares
|
Percentage (%)
|
For the Resolution
|
424,559,727
|
100
|
Against the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Abstained on the Resolution
|
-
|
-
|
Total number of valid votes cast
|
424,559,727
|
100
Based on the polling results, the Chairman declared the motion carried.
It was RESOLVED:
"That Messrs Baker Tilly TFW LLP, Public Accountants and Chartered Accountants, Singapore, be re-appointed auditors of the Company at the remuneration to be determined by the Directors."
ANY OTHER BUSINESS
As no notice of any other ordinary business had been received by the Company Secretary, the meeting proceeded to deal with the special business of the meeting.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
TEE Land Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:29:04 UTC