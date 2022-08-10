Teejay Lanka : Interim Financials - 30th June 2022

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Review of the Financials

The Teejay Group closed the first quarter of FY 22/23 with a Group Revenue of LKR 23.9 Bn, representing a 130% increase when compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The reasons behind Teejay's revenue growth during the period can be attributed to the low base of last year, capacity expansions that helped the Group increase its output and maximization of internal capacity, improved mix, the passing on of the yarn price increases resulting in higher ASP's and the depreciation of the rupee.

The Cost of Sales for the first quarter stood at LKR 21.7 Bn, representing a 126% increase when compared to the first quarter of FY 2021/22. The period experienced changes in factors such as; increases in volume, increase in raw material prices and increase in costs to acquire dyes and fuel.

The Group achieved a Gross Profit of 2.1 Bn for the quarter under review - an 176% improvement when compared to the figures reported during the same period of the previous year. The increase was mainly attributable to the depreciation of the rupee and improvements in mix led by the increase in synthetic sales during the quarter. We also saw distribution and administration expenses increase as a result of increases in rates as strategic costs in training and development as well as costs borne to visit and acquire new customers. Teejay recorded LKR 1.5 Bn as Profit before tax with the Net Profit for the period being reported as LKR 1.25 Bn, a 301% increase over last year.

The Group closed with a strong balance sheet and a cash balance of LRK 8 Bn whilst there was an increase in debt to finance the expanded capacity in India. The expansion of capacity has been completed adding almost 20 tons of capacity to Teejay India and increasing capacity in the synthetic product portfolio.

With a steady performance maintained throughout the period, Teejay proposed the payment of LKR 1.50 per share as final dividend to the company's shareholders for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Advancing steadily in its operational excellence journey, Teejay continued with several strategic initiatives to improve the production process. With transformation as the way forward, Teejay increased its efforts to achieve new product development with new product ranges and embrace digitalization as a way of life. The Group targeted its attention towards modernizing its operations via product transformation, digitalization, and an ESG Framework. As such, headway was made in both aspects with advancements being made in terms of expanding the Group's synthetic footprint. Furthermore, the launch of the Project Apex in January 2022 ensured that Teejay will have a common platform across the group with SAP S/4HANA.

The upcoming quarters are envisaged to be volatile in the global arena with high inflation and volatility in demand, prices of raw materials, energy, currency and we remain optimistic of the strategies that have been implemented would enable the Group to continue with its growth trajectory to USD 300 Mn through solutions provided to customers from both Sri Lanka and India. Teejay will continue to explore opportunities for growth by discovering new business and evaluate the potential of capturing new international markets.