Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Teejay Lanka PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TJL.N0000   LK0394N00003

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

(TJL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
45.60 LKR   -1.94%
07/28Teejay Lanka PLC Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
05/19Teejay Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/02Teejay Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teejay Lanka : Interim Financials - 30th June 2022

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Period ended 30 June 2022

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Review of the Financials

The Teejay Group closed the first quarter of FY 22/23 with a Group Revenue of LKR 23.9 Bn, representing a 130% increase when compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The reasons behind Teejay's revenue growth during the period can be attributed to the low base of last year, capacity expansions that helped the Group increase its output and maximization of internal capacity, improved mix, the passing on of the yarn price increases resulting in higher ASP's and the depreciation of the rupee.

The Cost of Sales for the first quarter stood at LKR 21.7 Bn, representing a 126% increase when compared to the first quarter of FY 2021/22. The period experienced changes in factors such as; increases in volume, increase in raw material prices and increase in costs to acquire dyes and fuel.

The Group achieved a Gross Profit of 2.1 Bn for the quarter under review - an 176% improvement when compared to the figures reported during the same period of the previous year. The increase was mainly attributable to the depreciation of the rupee and improvements in mix led by the increase in synthetic sales during the quarter. We also saw distribution and administration expenses increase as a result of increases in rates as strategic costs in training and development as well as costs borne to visit and acquire new customers. Teejay recorded LKR 1.5 Bn as Profit before tax with the Net Profit for the period being reported as LKR 1.25 Bn, a 301% increase over last year.

The Group closed with a strong balance sheet and a cash balance of LRK 8 Bn whilst there was an increase in debt to finance the expanded capacity in India. The expansion of capacity has been completed adding almost 20 tons of capacity to Teejay India and increasing capacity in the synthetic product portfolio.

With a steady performance maintained throughout the period, Teejay proposed the payment of LKR 1.50 per share as final dividend to the company's shareholders for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Advancing steadily in its operational excellence journey, Teejay continued with several strategic initiatives to improve the production process. With transformation as the way forward, Teejay increased its efforts to achieve new product development with new product ranges and embrace digitalization as a way of life. The Group targeted its attention towards modernizing its operations via product transformation, digitalization, and an ESG Framework. As such, headway was made in both aspects with advancements being made in terms of expanding the Group's synthetic footprint. Furthermore, the launch of the Project Apex in January 2022 ensured that Teejay will have a common platform across the group with SAP S/4HANA.

The upcoming quarters are envisaged to be volatile in the global arena with high inflation and volatility in demand, prices of raw materials, energy, currency and we remain optimistic of the strategies that have been implemented would enable the Group to continue with its growth trajectory to USD 300 Mn through solutions provided to customers from both Sri Lanka and India. Teejay will continue to explore opportunities for growth by discovering new business and evaluate the potential of capturing new international markets.

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)

Group

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

30 June

31 March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue from contracts with customers

23,857,804

10,384,876

130%

49,587,964

Cost of sales

(21,735,916)

(9,615,830)

-126%

(45,010,323)

Gross profit

2,121,888

769,046

176%

4,577,641

8.89%

7.41%

9.23%

Other operating income - net

113,990

48,444

135%

151,482

Distribution expenses

(126,693)

(46,224)

-174%

(369,517)

Administrative expenses

(852,542)

(414,741)

-106%

(1,743,533)

Net impairment gain/(loss) on financial assets

(141,440)

(14,019)

909%

(42,970)

Results from operating activities

1,115,203

342,506

226%

2,573,103

Finance income

583,601

61,215

853%

439,838

Finance costs

(193,121)

(18,886)

-923%

(149,221)

Netfinance income/(costs)

390,480

42,329

822%

290,617

Profit before tax

1,505,683

384,835

291%

2,863,720

Income tax

(259,005)

(74,284)

-249%

(332,470)

Profit for the period

1,246,678

310,551

301%

2,531,250

5.23%

2.99%

#REF!

5.23%

2.99%

5.10%

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

1,246,678

310,551

301%

2,531,250

Non-controlling interest

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,246,678

310,551

301%

2,531,250

Basic earnings per share (LKR)

1.74

0.44

3.54

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)

Group

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

30 June

31 March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Profit for the period

1,246,678

310,551

301%

2,531,250

Comprehensive income

Acturial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligation

Nil

Nil

0%

203,673

Deferred tax credit/(charge) attributable to remeasurement of

defined benefit obligation

Nil

Nil

0%

(27,658)

Currency translation differences

6,645,533

(24,384)

-27354%

8,994,413

Total comprehensive income for the period

6,645,533

(24,384)

-27354%

9,170,428

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

7,892,211

286,167

2658%

11,701,678

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

7,892,211

286,167

2658%

11,701,678

Non-controlling interest

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,892,211

286,167

2658%

11,701,678

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)

Company

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

30 June

31 March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue from contracts with customers

12,943,986

6,229,056

108%

29,438,073

Cost of sales

(11,720,300)

(5,865,855)

-100%

(27,037,407)

Gross profit

1,223,686

363,201

237%

2,400,666

9.45%

5.83%

8.15%

Other operating income - net

525,447

199,623

163%

847,058

Distribution expenses

(99,263)

(39,028)

-154%

(209,613)

Administrative expenses

(380,910)

(227,482)

-67%

(744,599)

Net impairment gain/(loss) on financial assets

(144,847)

(1,118)

12856%

(18,239)

Results from operating activities

1,124,113

295,196

281%

2,275,273

Finance income

421,106

56,881

640%

450,405

Finance costs

(78,385)

(5,384)

-1356%

(79,674)

Netfinance income/(costs)

342,721

51,497

566%

370,731

Profit before tax

1,466,834

346,693

323%

2,646,004

Income tax

(171,856)

(31,613)

-444%

(270,498)

Profit for the period

1,294,978

315,080

311%

2,375,506

10.00%

#REF!

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

1,294,978

315,080

311%

2,375,506

Non-controlling interest

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,294,978

315,080

311%

2,375,506

10.00%

5.06%

8.07%

Basic earnings per share (LKR)

1.81

0.44

3.04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Teejay Lanka plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEEJAY LANKA PLC
07/28Teejay Lanka PLC Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
05/19Teejay Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Ma..
CI
02/02Teejay Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended D..
CI
02/02TEEJAY LANKA : Interim financial statements - as at 31st December 2021
PU
02/01Teejay Lanka PLC Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Teejay Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended S..
CI
2021Teejay Lanka plc Appoints Masaru Okutomi as Non-Executive Director
CI
2021Teejay Lanka plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Teejay Lanka PLC Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2021
CI
2021Teejay Lanka plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 81 625 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2023 4 248 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,69x
Yield 2023 7,84%
Capitalization 32 683 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 819
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart TEEJAY LANKA PLC
Duration : Period :
Teejay Lanka PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45,60 LKR
Average target price 57,45 LKR
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pubudu de Silva Group Chief Executive Officer
Salman Nishtar Chief Financial Officer
Wing Tak Lam Chairman
Amitha Lal Gooneratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Kulatilleke A. M. K. Ranasinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEEJAY LANKA PLC2.70%91
TRIDENT LIMITED-25.49%2 496
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-14.42%2 460
TEIJIN LIMITED1.48%2 044
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-34.06%1 344
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-24.26%1 190