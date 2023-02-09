Advanced search
    TJL.N0000   LK0394N00003

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

(TJL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-07
37.00 LKR   -2.63%
05:26aTeejay Lanka : Interim Financials - 31st December 2022
PU
2022Teejay Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Teejay Lanka PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Teejay Lanka : Interim Financials - 31st December 2022

02/09/2023 | 05:26am EST
TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Period ended 31 December 2022

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Review of the Financials

Teejay Group closed the third quarter of FY 2022/23 with a YTD Group revenue of LKR 66.8 Bn, a 84% increase YOY, and LKR 18.15 Bn Group revenue for the Q3, with 38% increase YOY. The growth is a result of the increase of average selling prices on a YoY basis and the depreciation of the Rupee.

The Group recorded a Gross Profit of LKR 5.2 Bn, representing a 61% increase for the 9 months ended period. However, the quarter under review recorded a 5% drop in the Group's Gross Profit margin. The Group observed capacity underutilization in all three plants due to the softness in the market, and that had an impact in the reported Gross Profit. The expanded capacity in India came into effect during the quarter under review, simultaneously reporting a spike in fixed costs further impacting the Group's GP margin.

The Distribution and Administration expenses of Teejay Group for the period under review stood at LKR 861 Mn which is a 69% increase when compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The key drivers behind the increase can be mentioned as the increases in rates of material costs and utility costs and the depreciation of the rupee.

The changes in taxation, that is the 214% and 140% increase in taxes for the Quarter and YTD respectively had a significant impact on the Teejay Group. The main cause for the fluctuation is the change in the tax rate from 14% to 30%. Further, the deferred tax will have a one-off impact on the Group during the year due to the increase in tax rates.

Despite the results reported during the quarter, the Teejay Group has remained resilient by recording an LKR 1.97 Bn profit, an increase of 17%, for the current 9-month period. However , the group reported a loss of LKR 365Mn as a result of the significant challenges faced during the quarter, the Group nevertheless reported a cash profit of LKR 612 Mn despite the low-capacity utilization.

The Group maintains a strong balance sheet with a cash balance of LKR 10.4 Bn, an increase of 132% when compared to December 2022. The reduction of inventory and the depreciation of the rupee had a positive impact as a result of factory slowdowns. The net debt as reduced as a result of the same, and has strengthened the Group's position as it increases focus on inventory reductions as a result of easing out of global supply chains.

The net asset base at the close of the quarter stood at LKR 36.2 Bn, with a value of LKR 50.52 net assets per share, representing 90% increase when compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

A crucial challenge faced by Teejay Group during the quarter was the presence of a low order book, an obstacle that is envisioned to remain unchanged for the upcoming two quarters. The strides made in the Group's operational excellence journey enabled Teejay to adapt a fresh new efficient model to reduce its breakeven point which peaked during the end of Q3. Resultantly, the Group is now geared to face the challenges of the upcoming two quarters due implementing a leaner operating model. Despite the volatilities in the market, Teejay remains confident that positives are not entirely absent. The China Plus One strategy acts as a bright prospect to the Textile and Apparel Industry, the expansion in India making it the main benefactor of the strategy, going forward.

Teejay will continue to explore opportunities for growth by discovering new business and evaluate the potential of capturing new international markets.

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)

Group

Quarter Ended

Period Ended

Year Ended

31 December

31 December

31 March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue from contracts with customers

18,147,146

13,112,608

38%

66,757,821

36,191,608

84%

49,587,964

Cost of sales

(17,247,022)

(11,808,966)

-46%

(61,576,309)

(32,975,530)

-87%

(45,010,323)

Gross profit

900,124

1,303,642

-31%

5,181,512

3,216,078

61%

4,577,641

4.96%

9.94%

7.76%

8.89%

9.23%

Other operating income - net

101,343

58,616

73%

372,207

167,253

123%

151,482

Distribution expenses

(159,406)

(78,716)

-103%

(446,078)

(186,951)

-139%

(369,517)

Administrative expenses

(701,670)

(430,303)

-63%

(2,447,853)

(1,288,614)

-90%

(1,743,533)

Net impairment gain/(loss) on financial assets

(17,912)

(4,055)

-342%

(157,024)

(37,307)

-321%

(42,970)

Results from operating activities

122,479

849,184

-86%

2,502,764

1,870,459

34%

2,573,103

Finance income

118,116

31,632

273%

793,492

222,207

257%

439,838

Financecosts

(265,060)

(34,668)

-665%

(594,124)

(98,020)

-506%

(149,221)

Net finance income/(costs)

(146,944)

(3,037)

4738%

199,368

124,186

61%

290,617

Profit before tax

(24,465)

846,147

-103%

2,702,132

1,994,645

35%

2,863,720

Income tax

(341,496)

(108,640)

-214%

(727,786)

(303,032)

-140%

(332,470)

Profit for the period

(365,961)

737,507

-150%

1,974,346

1,691,613

17%

2,531,250

-2.02%

5.62%

2.96%

4.67%

#REF!

5.10%

2.96%

5.10%

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(365,961)

737,507

-150%

1,974,346

1,691,613

17%

2,531,250

Non-controlling interest

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(365,961)

737,507

-150%

1,974,346

1,691,613

17%

2,531,250

-2.02%

5.62%

2.96%

4.67%

5.10%

Basic earnings per share (LKR)

(0.51)

1.03

2.75

2.36

3.54

PE

(62.08)

43.15

11.51

18.77

11.24

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)

Group

Quarter Ended

Period Ended

Year Ended

31 December

31 December

31 March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Profit for the period

(365,961)

737,507

-150%

1,974,346

1,691,613

17%

2,531,250

Comprehensive income

Acturial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligation

Nil

Nil

0%

Nil

Nil

0%

203,673

Deferred tax credit/(charge) attributable to remeasurement of

Nil

Nil

0%

defined benefit obligation

Nil

Nil

0%

(27,658)

Currency translation differences

76,246

740

10204%

7,082,032

160,545

4311%

8,994,413

Total comprehensive income for the period

76,246

740

10204%

7,082,032

160,545

4311%

9,170,428

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(289,715)

738,247

-139%

9,056,378

1,852,158

389%

11,701,678

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(289,715)

738,247

-139%

9,056,378

1,852,158

389%

11,701,678

Non-controlling interest

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(289,715)

738,247

-139%

9,056,378

1,852,158

389%

11,701,678

TEEJAY LANKA PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)

Company

Quarter Ended

Period Ended

Year Ended

31 December

31 December

31 March

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue from contracts with customers

11,941,196

7,886,076

51%

39,918,345

21,738,523

84%

29,438,073

Cost of sales

(10,941,664)

(7,108,481)

-54%

(36,186,534)

(19,839,572)

-82%

(27,037,407)

Gross profit

999,532

777,595

29%

3,731,811

1,898,951

97%

2,400,666

8.4%

9.9%

9.3%

8.7%

8.2%

Other operating income - net

328,748

236,939

39%

1,717,809

664,363

159%

847,058

Distribution expenses

(123,444)

(68,298)

-81%

(354,202)

(160,417)

-121%

(209,613)

Administrative expenses

(339,440)

(219,835)

-54%

(1,134,822)

(689,768)

-65%

(744,599)

Net impairment gain/(loss) on financial assets

31,633

(9,142)

446%

(43,039)

(22,891)

-88%

(18,239)

Results from operating activities

897,029

717,259

25%

3,917,557

1,690,238

132%

2,275,273

Finance income

180,929

78,980

129%

725,911

247,220

194%

450,405

Financecosts

(114,217)

(42,030)

-172%

(272,785)

(52,465)

-420%

(79,674)

Net finance income/(costs)

66,712

36,950

81%

453,126

194,755

133%

370,731

Profit before tax

963,741

754,209

28%

4,370,683

1,884,993

132%

2,646,004

Income tax

(355,468)

(68,912)

-416%

(607,903)

(180,019)

-238%

(270,498)

Profit for the period

608,273

685,297

-11%

3,762,780

1,704,974

121%

2,375,506

9.43%

7.84%

#REF!

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

608,273

685,297

-11%

3,762,780

1,704,974

121%

2,375,506

Non-controlling interest

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

608,273

685,297

-11%

3,762,780

1,704,974

121%

2,375,506

5.1%

8.7%

9.4%

7.8%

8.1%

9.43%

8.07%

Basic earnings per share (LKR)

0.85

0.96

5.25

2.38

3.04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Teejay Lanka plc published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 96 777 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2023 4 243 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,23x
Yield 2023 8,89%
Capitalization 26 519 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 819
Free-Float 26,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,00 LKR
Average target price 60,30 LKR
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pubudu de Silva Group Chief Executive Officer
Salman Nishtar Chief Financial Officer
Ajit Damon Gunewardene Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Amitha Lal Gooneratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Kulatilleke A. M. K. Ranasinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEEJAY LANKA PLC16.72%72
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED8.25%2 312
TRIDENT LIMITED-6.28%1 940
TEIJIN LIMITED0.62%1 895
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION28.00%1 533
ZHEJIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD23.17%1 531