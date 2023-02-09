Teejay Lanka : Interim Financials - 31st December 2022
02/09/2023 | 05:26am EST
TEEJAY LANKA PLC
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Period ended 31 December 2022
TEEJAY LANKA PLC
Review of the Financials
Teejay Group closed the third quarter of FY 2022/23 with a YTD Group revenue of LKR 66.8 Bn, a 84% increase YOY, and LKR 18.15 Bn Group revenue for the Q3, with 38% increase YOY. The growth is a result of the increase of average selling prices on a YoY basis and the depreciation of the Rupee.
The Group recorded a Gross Profit of LKR 5.2 Bn, representing a 61% increase for the 9 months ended period. However, the quarter under review recorded a 5% drop in the Group's Gross Profit margin. The Group observed capacity underutilization in all three plants due to the softness in the market, and that had an impact in the reported Gross Profit. The expanded capacity in India came into effect during the quarter under review, simultaneously reporting a spike in fixed costs further impacting the Group's GP margin.
The Distribution and Administration expenses of Teejay Group for the period under review stood at LKR 861 Mn which is a 69% increase when compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The key drivers behind the increase can be mentioned as the increases in rates of material costs and utility costs and the depreciation of the rupee.
The changes in taxation, that is the 214% and 140% increase in taxes for the Quarter and YTD respectively had a significant impact on the Teejay Group. The main cause for the fluctuation is the change in the tax rate from 14% to 30%. Further, the deferred tax will have a one-off impact on the Group during the year due to the increase in tax rates.
Despite the results reported during the quarter, the Teejay Group has remained resilient by recording an LKR 1.97 Bn profit, an increase of 17%, for the current 9-month period. However , the group reported a loss of LKR 365Mn as a result of the significant challenges faced during the quarter, the Group nevertheless reported a cash profit of LKR 612 Mn despite the low-capacity utilization.
The Group maintains a strong balance sheet with a cash balance of LKR 10.4 Bn, an increase of 132% when compared to December 2022. The reduction of inventory and the depreciation of the rupee had a positive impact as a result of factory slowdowns. The net debt as reduced as a result of the same, and has strengthened the Group's position as it increases focus on inventory reductions as a result of easing out of global supply chains.
The net asset base at the close of the quarter stood at LKR 36.2 Bn, with a value of LKR 50.52 net assets per share, representing 90% increase when compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.
A crucial challenge faced by Teejay Group during the quarter was the presence of a low order book, an obstacle that is envisioned to remain unchanged for the upcoming two quarters. The strides made in the Group's operational excellence journey enabled Teejay to adapt a fresh new efficient model to reduce its breakeven point which peaked during the end of Q3. Resultantly, the Group is now geared to face the challenges of the upcoming two quarters due implementing a leaner operating model. Despite the volatilities in the market, Teejay remains confident that positives are not entirely absent. The China Plus One strategy acts as a bright prospect to the Textile and Apparel Industry, the expansion in India making it the main benefactor of the strategy, going forward.
Teejay will continue to explore opportunities for growth by discovering new business and evaluate the potential of capturing new international markets.
TEEJAY LANKA PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)
Group
Quarter Ended
Period Ended
Year Ended
31 December
31 December
31 March
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue from contracts with customers
18,147,146
13,112,608
38%
66,757,821
36,191,608
84%
49,587,964
Cost of sales
(17,247,022)
(11,808,966)
-46%
(61,576,309)
(32,975,530)
-87%
(45,010,323)
Gross profit
900,124
1,303,642
-31%
5,181,512
3,216,078
61%
4,577,641
4.96%
9.94%
7.76%
8.89%
9.23%
Other operating income - net
101,343
58,616
73%
372,207
167,253
123%
151,482
Distribution expenses
(159,406)
(78,716)
-103%
(446,078)
(186,951)
-139%
(369,517)
Administrative expenses
(701,670)
(430,303)
-63%
(2,447,853)
(1,288,614)
-90%
(1,743,533)
Net impairment gain/(loss) on financial assets
(17,912)
(4,055)
-342%
(157,024)
(37,307)
-321%
(42,970)
Results from operating activities
122,479
849,184
-86%
2,502,764
1,870,459
34%
2,573,103
Finance income
118,116
31,632
273%
793,492
222,207
257%
439,838
Financecosts
(265,060)
(34,668)
-665%
(594,124)
(98,020)
-506%
(149,221)
Net finance income/(costs)
(146,944)
(3,037)
4738%
199,368
124,186
61%
290,617
Profit before tax
(24,465)
846,147
-103%
2,702,132
1,994,645
35%
2,863,720
Income tax
(341,496)
(108,640)
-214%
(727,786)
(303,032)
-140%
(332,470)
Profit for the period
(365,961)
737,507
-150%
1,974,346
1,691,613
17%
2,531,250
-2.02%
5.62%
2.96%
4.67%
#REF!
5.10%
2.96%
5.10%
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(365,961)
737,507
-150%
1,974,346
1,691,613
17%
2,531,250
Non-controlling interest
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(365,961)
737,507
-150%
1,974,346
1,691,613
17%
2,531,250
-2.02%
5.62%
2.96%
4.67%
5.10%
Basic earnings per share (LKR)
(0.51)
1.03
2.75
2.36
3.54
PE
(62.08)
43.15
11.51
18.77
11.24
TEEJAY LANKA PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)
Group
Quarter Ended
Period Ended
Year Ended
31 December
31 December
31 March
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Profit for the period
(365,961)
737,507
-150%
1,974,346
1,691,613
17%
2,531,250
Comprehensive income
Acturial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligation
Nil
Nil
0%
Nil
Nil
0%
203,673
Deferred tax credit/(charge) attributable to remeasurement of
Nil
Nil
0%
defined benefit obligation
Nil
Nil
0%
(27,658)
Currency translation differences
76,246
740
10204%
7,082,032
160,545
4311%
8,994,413
Total comprehensive income for the period
76,246
740
10204%
7,082,032
160,545
4311%
9,170,428
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(289,715)
738,247
-139%
9,056,378
1,852,158
389%
11,701,678
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(289,715)
738,247
-139%
9,056,378
1,852,158
389%
11,701,678
Non-controlling interest
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(289,715)
738,247
-139%
9,056,378
1,852,158
389%
11,701,678
TEEJAY LANKA PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees Thousands)
Company
Quarter Ended
Period Ended
Year Ended
31 December
31 December
31 March
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue from contracts with customers
11,941,196
7,886,076
51%
39,918,345
21,738,523
84%
29,438,073
Cost of sales
(10,941,664)
(7,108,481)
-54%
(36,186,534)
(19,839,572)
-82%
(27,037,407)
Gross profit
999,532
777,595
29%
3,731,811
1,898,951
97%
2,400,666
8.4%
9.9%
9.3%
8.7%
8.2%
Other operating income - net
328,748
236,939
39%
1,717,809
664,363
159%
847,058
Distribution expenses
(123,444)
(68,298)
-81%
(354,202)
(160,417)
-121%
(209,613)
Administrative expenses
(339,440)
(219,835)
-54%
(1,134,822)
(689,768)
-65%
(744,599)
Net impairment gain/(loss) on financial assets
31,633
(9,142)
446%
(43,039)
(22,891)
-88%
(18,239)
Results from operating activities
897,029
717,259
25%
3,917,557
1,690,238
132%
2,275,273
Finance income
180,929
78,980
129%
725,911
247,220
194%
450,405
Financecosts
(114,217)
(42,030)
-172%
(272,785)
(52,465)
-420%
(79,674)
Net finance income/(costs)
66,712
36,950
81%
453,126
194,755
133%
370,731
Profit before tax
963,741
754,209
28%
4,370,683
1,884,993
132%
2,646,004
Income tax
(355,468)
(68,912)
-416%
(607,903)
(180,019)
-238%
(270,498)
Profit for the period
608,273
685,297
-11%
3,762,780
1,704,974
121%
2,375,506
9.43%
7.84%
#REF!
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
608,273
685,297
-11%
3,762,780
1,704,974
121%
2,375,506
Non-controlling interest
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
608,273
685,297
-11%
3,762,780
1,704,974
121%
2,375,506
5.1%
8.7%
9.4%
7.8%
8.1%
9.43%
8.07%
Basic earnings per share (LKR)
0.85
0.96
5.25
2.38
3.04
