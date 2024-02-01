Teejay Lanka PLC reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was LKR 15,897.52 million compared to LKR 18,147.15 million a year ago. Net income was LKR 477.36 million compared to net loss of LKR 365.96 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was LKR 670 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of LKR 510 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was LKR 45,444.55 million compared to LKR 66,757.82 million a year ago. Net income was LKR 567.35 million compared to LKR 1,974.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was LKR 790 compared to LKR 2,750 a year ago.