Teejay Lanka PLC is a Sri Lanka-based multinational manufacturer of weft knitted fabric. The Company's segments include Textile manufacturing - Sri Lanka and India, and Fabric printing - Sri Lanka. The Textile manufacturing - Sri Lanka and India segment manufactures and sells weft knit fabrics to export and to indirect export are included in the textile manufacturing. The Fabric printing - Sri Lanka segment includes rotary screen printing of knitted and woven fabrics to export and to indirect export are included in the fabric printing. Its products range from intimates to sleep wear, lingerie and active wear with fabric performances, such as stretch, recovery, comfort and shape retention, among others. The Company offers a wide range of products including single jersey, interlock, rib, pique, lacoste, fleece, terry, collars and cuffs. It offers a wide range of printing products with rotary printing in the form of sublimation, pigment, super soft, digital printing and various others.