TEEKAY CORPORATION

Teekay : HSSE & QA Policy

06/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
HSSE & QA POLICY

Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality Assurance

Teekay is committed to achieving Operational Excellence and delivering flawless customer service, operating sustainably, and using risk-based thinking for the management of Health, Safety, Security, Environment protection and Quality Assurance.

To fulfill our commitment, we will:

  • Strive for zero incidents through Operational Excellence
  • Prevent injury, ill health and harm to people and property by eliminating hazards and mitigating HSSE and QA risks. Hold Health and Safety as our first priority
  • Provide and maintain safe and healthy working conditions that promotes well- being for all employees and interested parties
  • Operate sustainably by preventing pollution, strive for zero spills and minimize emissions that impact the environment
  • Safeguard personnel and property through enhanced security measures.
  • Meet or exceed all compliance obligations
  • Consult with workers and workers' representatives on HSSE and QA matters and enable their participation
  • Manage our vessels to ensure reliable performance, structural integrity and the application of vessel standards which enhance the Teekay brand
  • Enhance the competence of our people through training and career development
  • Monitor, measure, analyze and evaluate performance and effectiveness of the management system for continual improvement
  • Use performance measures through Quality Assurance to improve our operations

01 June 2022

Date

President and CEO

Doc No: PL0015

Version: 11

Disclaimer

Teekay Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEEKAY CORPORATION
01:22pTEEKAY : HSSE & QA Policy
PU
05/12Teekay Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
05/12TEEKAY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12Teekay Swings to Loss in Q1, Revenue Rises
MT
05/12Teekay Tankers Q1 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Increases
MT
05/12Teekay Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
05/04Teekay Group to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on May 12, 2022
AQ
04/06TEEKAY : Read the 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
04/06Teekay Group Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report; and Announces Availability of Annual..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 683 M - -
Net income 2021 7,81 M - -
Net Debt 2021 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 355 M 355 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 795
Free-Float 55,3%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Hvid President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Lok CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David A. Schellenberg Chairman
Alan George Semple Independent Director
Rudolph W. J. Krediet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEEKAY CORPORATION11.15%355
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.76.43%6 686
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.171.82%1 964
FLEX LNG LTD.27.41%1 409
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.67.71%1 223
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.52.99%1 093