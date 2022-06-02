Teekay : HSSE & QA Policy

HSSE & QA POLICY

Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality Assurance

Teekay is committed to achieving Operational Excellence and delivering flawless customer service, operating sustainably, and using risk-based thinking for the management of Health, Safety, Security, Environment protection and Quality Assurance.

To fulfill our commitment, we will:

Strive for zero incidents through Operational Excellence

Prevent injury, ill health and harm to people and property by eliminating hazards and mitigating HSSE and QA risks. Hold Health and Safety as our first priority

Provide and maintain safe and healthy working conditions that promotes well- being for all employees and interested parties

Operate sustainably by preventing pollution, strive for zero spills and minimize emissions that impact the environment

Safeguard personnel and property through enhanced security measures.

Meet or exceed all compliance obligations

Consult with workers and workers' representatives on HSSE and QA matters and enable their participation

Manage our vessels to ensure reliable performance, structural integrity and the application of vessel standards which enhance the Teekay brand

Enhance the competence of our people through training and career development

Monitor, measure, analyze and evaluate performance and effectiveness of the management system for continual improvement

Use performance measures through Quality Assurance to improve our operations

01 June 2022

Date President and CEO

Doc No: PL0015

Version: 11