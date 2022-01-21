Teekay : HSSE & QA Requirements for Suppliers and Contractors

Onboard HSSE & QA Requirements to Service Providers Doc No: RF1349 Reference Material Version: 6

1. Commitments

Teekay is committed to continuously improve the conditions regarding Health, Safety, Security and Environment & Quality Assurance, both for their own employees and also for their service providers.

Teekay's Six Safety Commitments are:

Risk Assessments Permits Lock Out Tag Out PPE Drug and Alcohol STOP Work Responsibility

2. Objectives

To ensure that Service Provider's personnel when arriving onboard Teekay's vessel have the desired attitude and understanding of Teekay's requirements with regard to HSSE and QA. This document is prepared with a purpose to be distributed to Teekay's service providers prior to their commencement of work onboard.

While onboard a Teekay's vessel, the service provider's personnel/s shall comply with relevant Teekay's HSSE & QA rules and procedures.

Teekay requires that the service provider's HSEQ Manager/ Responsible person read through this document together with the personnel/s who will attend onboard.

3. Service Provider's HSEQ Management System

The service provider shall have a formal HSEQ management system, complying with relevant legislative requirements. The management system shall include reporting of undesired events, such as accidents, injuries and near misses, competence, and training requirements. The management system shall also demonstrate commitment to continuous improvement in HSEQ matters including commitment to it's customers.

4. Specific requirements for work onboard Teekay vessels

Please tick off when read. (Not required for Teekay Australia vessels if online induction is

taken, visit https://teekayshipping.mobilise-me.com/)

Briefing on work-instructions and plans to ensure safety and quality in the services.

The service provider shall thoroughly inform their visiting personnel on Teekay's vessels about all applicable work details, procedures, drawings, tools, etc. The personnel or their sub-suppliers need to document the required competence and training to do the specific work. Supplier's tools and equipment

Prior to be sent onboard, all tools and equipment shall be checked for acceptable condition. Measuring equipment shall have valid calibration documentation. A written confirmation that tools and equipment are checked shall follow the shipment. All