Teekay : HSSE & QA Requirements for Suppliers and Contractors
Onboard HSSE & QA Requirements to Service Providers
1. Commitments
Teekay is committed to continuously improve the conditions regarding Health, Safety, Security and Environment & Quality Assurance, both for their own employees and also for their service providers.
Teekay's Six Safety Commitments are:
Risk Assessments
Permits
Lock Out Tag Out
PPE
Drug and Alcohol
STOP Work
Responsibility
2. Objectives
To ensure that Service Provider's personnel when arriving onboard Teekay's vessel have the desired attitude and understanding of Teekay's requirements with regard to HSSE and QA. This document is prepared with a purpose to be distributed to Teekay's service providers prior to their commencement of work onboard.
While onboard a Teekay's vessel, the service provider's personnel/s shall comply with relevant Teekay's HSSE & QA rules and procedures.
Teekay requires that the service provider's HSEQ Manager/ Responsible person read through this document together with the personnel/s who will attend onboard.
3. Service Provider's HSEQ Management System
The service provider shall have a formal HSEQ management system, complying with relevant legislative requirements. The management system shall include reporting of undesired events, such as accidents, injuries and near misses, competence, and training requirements. The management system shall also demonstrate commitment to continuous improvement in HSEQ matters including commitment to it's customers.
4. Specific requirements for work onboard Teekay vessels
Please tick off when read. (Not required for Teekay Australia vessels if online induction is
Briefing on work-instructions and plans to ensure safety and quality in the services.
The service provider shall thoroughly inform their visiting personnel on Teekay's vessels about all applicable work details, procedures, drawings, tools, etc. The personnel or their sub-suppliers need to document the required competence and training to do the specific work.
Supplier's tools and equipment
Prior to be sent onboard, all tools and equipment shall be checked for acceptable condition. Measuring equipment shall have valid calibration documentation. A written confirmation that tools and equipment are checked shall follow the shipment. All
equipment and tools shall be marked with supplier's identification mark. Appropriate tools shall be used for its intended purpose.
NOTE: As a standard procedure, all suppliers' containers and toolboxes may be checked when boarding the vessel (to ensure suitability of tools for the required job scope) and prior to departing the vessel.
Lifting operations
Supplier's personnel/s shall never participate in lifting operations of heavy objects unless they are specifically qualified and also instructed by the Master to do so. Heavy objects mean equipment that has to be moved by use of lifting gears.
Personal Protective Equipment
All service provider's personnel/s going onboard are required to bring and use, their own personal protective equipment, suitable for the work to be done, such as:
Chemical Substances (grease/liquids etc.) and paints. Demands to SDS:
All chemicals and paints brought on board shall have a Material Safety Data Sheet (SDS). Where possible, the supplier shall select environmentally friendly and non- hazardous chemicals or otherwise specified in Teekay's purchase order. The SDSs shall be in all relevant languages and its safety precautions complied with
Packaging and waste disposal
All goods shall be securely packed to withstand sea-transport and rough handling. Teekay is certified according to the environmental standard ISO 14001 and all suppliers are encouraged to minimize waste from packing and use environmentally friendly packing.
Do not dispose any item overboard. Ask 'Person in Charge' of the 'Permit to Work' for correct method of waste disposal on board.
Prohibited Goods.
You are not allowed to bring on board the following goods, but not limited to:
Any kind of narcotic drugs and equipment related to drug abuse.
Any kind of alcoholic beverages.
Any kind of weapon, parts for weapon, ammunition, and explosives.
Any kind of cigarette lighters.
Risk Assessment
All service provider's personnel/s shall be experienced and qualified with the task that they will perform and familiar in Risk Assessment. They shall participate and contribute with their best knowledge and experience in risk assessment / safe work analysis and toolbox talks before the start of work.
Permit-to-worksystem.
All Service Providers to always work under a 'Permit to Work'.
All service provider's personnel visiting Teekay's vessels before commencing work shall be obliged to familiarise themselves with the Permit to Work system.
Service providers understand they are only to work within the limits of the Permit to Work issued and any change of the planned job scope requires approval of the Person in Charge.
All Service Providers to comply with Work-Rest Hours; understand requirements from 'Person in Charge' during 'On-Site Review' of the 'Permit to Work'.
4.10 Lock Out Tag Out
Check Permit-to-work and if Lock Out Tag Out is part of the control measures. Ensure that Red Personal Safety Lock is attached to an Isolator or to a Locking Bar of a Group Isolation Board as per the isolation method used.
Various types of Isolators
Single Point Isolation
Group Isolation
Reporting
All hazardous conditions and undesired events, such as accidents, injuries and near misses that occur while working on a Teekay's vessel shall immediately be reported to a Teekay officer onboard.
Do not proceed with work that is outside of permitted work scope without informing the Person in Charge of the Permit to Work and without completing revised documentation as required.
The Person in Charge of the Permit to Work will be the point of contact for the Service Provider.
Drug & Alcohol Policy
Personnel under the influence of drug and/or alcohol will be denied admission to the vessel.
Unauthorized Access
All service provider's personnel when onboard shall not enter restricted areas unless authorised by the vessel's Master.
Cyber security
As a prevention to cyber security thread, do not plug-in any hard drives, USB, etc. into vessel's IT system including charging of electronic devices by using power source from ship's IT equipment is strictly prohibited.
To perform the service if it is absolutely necessary to connect an external device/ hard Drive/ USB etc., contact the Master through Person in Charge.
Use of mobile phones, electronic tablets, smart watches, fitness bands
Mobiles phones, electronic tablets, smart watches, fitness bands must be switched off during boarding and disembarking the vessel. The use of these equipment is allowed only inside the accommodation and machinery spaces.
Smoking onboard
Smoking is strictly prohibited throughout the vessel except within the confines of the smoking room.
Safe embarkation / disembarkation
Safe embarkation / disembarkation is to be adhered to in accordance to local regulations.
STOP Work Responsibility
Service Providers are authorised and obliged to stop work when perceived unsafe conditions or behaviours are present, including non-compliance with procedures. Report unsafe conditions and environmental concerns. You will never be penalised for stopping unsafe work or speaking up about hazards and injuries.
