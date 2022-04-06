Teekay : Read the 2021 Sustainability Report

Teekay Corporation | Teekay Tankers Ltd.

TEEKAY GROUP | Sustainability Report 2021 About This Report This is the 12th annual sustainability report for the Teekay Group and covers global operations for the 2021 calendar year. This report focuses on the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues that may signiﬁcantly affect our business performance and that matter most to our key stakeholders. Teekay closely oversees the operations of our vessels managed by third party companies to ensure performance meets our policies and requirements. Unless otherwise noted, all reported data is for the calendar year 2021, or as of December 31, 2021. Contact Us Data and results are provided separately for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers), along with aggregated group-wide results. In January 2022, Teekay sold its ownership interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG), which subsequently changed its name to Seapeak LLC. Data and results for Teekay LNG for the calendar year 2021 are included in the aggregated group-wide results, and separately in an appendix to this report. We appreciate your comments, feedback or queries on this report and our performance. Please send your feedback to media@teekay.com Read more stories about how Teekay brings energy to the world at www.teekay.com Our past sustainability reports are available https://www.teekay.com/about-us/sustainability/ atThis report has been prepared using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Guidelines and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards as guidance. Teekay is committed to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Ten Principles and this report serves as our Communication on Progress. In this report, the terms sustainability and ESG are used interchangeably. Reporting Boundary Unless otherwise noted, this report includes data from vessels and assets that are operated under Teekay's Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) management system. Data is excluded from vessels and assets that are technically managed by another company, such as certain of Teekay Tankers' vessels managed by third parties, and Teekay Corporation's FPSO units, which are all managed by a third party. Data from vessels managed by Teekay Australia are included. 2

CONTENTS

About Teekay

Facts and History . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

CEO Letter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8

Strategy

Our ESG Journey . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11

Materiality and Stakeholder Engagement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

Integrity at Teekay . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13

Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14

Teekay's Commitment to the UNGC Ten Principles . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14

Teekay Tankers

CEO Letter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16

People and Diversity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

Safety and Security . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19

Environment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20

Teekay Australia

People and Diversity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Health and Security . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Group-Wide Initiatives

Our Response to COVID-19 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29

People and Diversity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30

Promoting Responsible Ship Recycling . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32

Supply Chain Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

Cybersecurity @ Teekay . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34

Supporting Our Local Communities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

Summary of Targets and Progress . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36

ESG Performance Data - Teekay Group-Wide Consolidated . . . . . . . . . 39

Appendix

Teekay LNG SASB Disclosures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41

SASB Reference Table . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42

GRI Content Index . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

Report Deﬁnitions and Notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

Established in 1973, Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading energy companies.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) provides these services primarily through its directly-owned ﬂeet and its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). With ofﬁces in 8 countries and approximately 2,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay brings energy where it is needed-anywhere in the world-to power the global economy and to improve people's lives.

In January 2022, Teekay sold its ownership interest in Teekay LNG, which subsequently rebranded as Seapeak.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers is one of the world's largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers with 48 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers, 13 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers). Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term ﬁxed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay is an active member of the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners (INTERTANKO), the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI), and the Vancouver Maritime Center for Climate. In 2020, Teekay Corporation and Teekay Tankers joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

FACTS AND HISTORY

Kenneth Hvid named CEO TNK/TIL merger

First oil and contract start-up for the Libra FPSO

Rangrid FSO contract start-up

Teekay and Brook eld announce strategic partnership

Announced four DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings

Sold remaining interest in Teekay Offshore to Brook eld

Teekay named "Shipping Company of the Year" at the International Seafarers' Welfare Awards

Completed entire vessel newbuilding program including delivery of the last Arc7 LNG Carrier

Preparation for start-up operations at Bahrain LNG TerminalAgreement to sell interest in Teekay LNG to Stonepeak

Awarded new contract to provide in-service support for ve Australian Government vessels

Start of green recycling of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO

2015

2018

2019

2020 2021

Acquired 12 modern Suezmax TankersCheniere Energy

E-Shuttle project wins Environmental Award

Petrojarl 1 FPSO rst oil

Three Heritage Class shuttle tankers delivered to East Coast Canada

Completion of 5 "M" Class LNG sister ships for Shell

Floating Storage Unit (FSU) Bahrain Spirit delivered to Bahrain LNG

Teekay safely responds to the COVID-19 pandemic with a global work from home policy and no material impacts to vessel operations

Bahrain LNG terminal completes construction and commissioning

All three Teekay companies join United Nations Global Compact

Preparation for green recycling of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO

2012

2011

2009 2008

2007

1973-199793 - 2000

Announced JV with Exmar LPGAcquired equity interest in Sevan Marine ASA (Sevan FPSO)

Acquired Maersk LNG vesselsLaunched Taurus Tankers

2003

2004 2005

Listed NYSE: TNK

Acquired 50% of OMI Corp.

2006

1973 Torben Karlshoej founded Teekay as a regional charterer

1976 Chartered rst vessel for $3,800/day

1985 Purchased rst Aframax tanker, Golden Gate Sun

1992 Founder Torben Karlshoej passed away

1995 Listed NYSE: TK

1998 Bjorn Moller named CEO Entered FSO market Secured rst FSO contract

1999 Expanded tanker trade to Atlantic Aframax market Acquired Bona Shipholding

Aquired Navion Shipping from Statoil and 50% of Skaugen Petro TransEntered LNG shipping business with acquisition of Naviera TapiasListed NYSE: TGP

Awarded 4 RasGas 3 LNG contractsListed NYSE: T00

Entered FPSO business with acquisition of Petrojarl

CEO LETTER

WHILE THE AREAS IN WHICH WE INVEST OR OPERATE MAY CHANGE IN THE FUTURE, ONE THING THAT WON'T EVER CHANGE IS OUR COMMITMENT TO OUR CORE VALUES, INCLUDING OUR VALUE OF SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY.

-KENNETH HVID

President and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Teekay Corporation

The world depends on reliable access to energy. Global energy demand has increased more than 40% over the last twenty years and may increase by almost another 30% over the next twenty years. This represents an increase in global energy demand over the next two decades by an amount larger than all of North American energy consumption today. Furthermore, almost all of this growth has, and will continue to be, in middle and lower-income countries, where reliable access to energy is a critical prerequisite for ongoing economic growth.

In short, the world needs more energy, and we continue to believe that fossil fuels will remain an important part of the world's energy supply for many years. In fact, after two years of lower consumption due to the global pandemic, global oil consumption is once again expected to exceed 100 mb/d in 2022, and recent high prices illustrate the need for more security of global energy supply.

At the same time, it is clear the environmental and societal risks inherent in fossil fuels necessitate a transition to a low-carbon energy future. Teekay has a long history of adapting to changes in the global energy mix, and we will now focus our efforts on balancing the dual goal of continuing to provide our customers with safe, efﬁcient, and reliable fossil fuel transportation, while also exploring ways to support and drive the global energy transition.

Meeting these goals will require a shift in how we deploy our expertise and capital. In January 2022, we completed the sale of our gas business, which many people in Teekay have been deeply involved in building since we entered the LNG shipping business back in 2004. This was not an easy decision, and as part of the transaction, we also saw many great colleagues move to a new company. While we still believe in the future of natural gas and LNG as a clean and reliable energy source, we also believe this decision was what was needed to allow Teekay to better respond to new opportunities in the future.

The completion of this transaction puts Teekay in a strong ﬁnancial position, and provides the ﬁnancial ﬂexibility needed to pursue new opportunities in both the shipping sector and in new solutions enabling a shift to a lower-carbon world.

While the areas in which we invest or operate may change in the future, one thing that won't ever change is our commitment to our core values, including our value of Safety and Sustainability. This past year we continued to deliver on our ESG commitments, including green recycling of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO at an EU-approved facility, and maintaining our support for the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative. We are also proud of the students in the Future Leaders Program (FLP), which saw an important milestone in 2021. The ﬁrst cohort of students completed their three-year maritime education in 2021, and are now ready for deployment as cadets onboard. Since the start of the FLP program grants in 2018, Teekay and The Teekay Foundation have sponsored a total of forty-two students, which has resulted in eleven female graduates to date. Lastly, as ongoing participants in the United Nations Global Compact, we remain fully committed to the Compact and its principles.

This past year has been a year of signiﬁcant change for Teekay, and I'd like to thank all our employees, partners, and other stakeholders for their ongoing support as we deﬁne a new direction for Teekay. I am convinced that the future is what we set our sights on, which is both daunting and exciting at the same time. The global outlook is different today, but as a company, we are in many ways back to where we were in the early 2000s when we ﬁrst started to seek out new areas in which to expand and diversify Teekay's business. It is time to raise our sights again, and I look forward to working with all of you as we lead Teekay into the future.

