Merger Transaction: Teekay LNG Partners L.P - Form 6-K

Merger Transaction: Teekay LNG Partners L.P. On October 4, 2021, Teekay LNG Partners L.P., a Marshall Islands limited partnership (the "Partnership"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV Cayman (AIV III) LP, a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership ("Parent"), Limestone Merger Sub, Inc., a Marshall Islands corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"), and Teekay GP L.L.C., a Marshall Islands limited liability company and the sole general partner of the Partnership (the "General Partner"), relating to the proposed acquisition of the Partnership by Parent. The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Partnership, with the Partnership surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"). Teekay Corporation, a Marshall Islands corporation ("Teekay"), owns, directly or indirectly through subsidiaries, (a) approximately 41.1% of the Partnership's issued and outstanding common units, representing limited partner interests in the Partnership (the "Common Units"), and (b) 100% of the General Partner, which holds all of the general partner interests (the "General Partner Interest") in the Partnership. The General Partner Interest includes an economic ownership interest equal in value to 1,555,061 Common Units. As described below, concurrently with the Merger, Parent will acquire from Teekay or its applicable subsidiaries (a) all of the issued and outstanding Common Units held by Teekay, (b) all of Teekay's General Partner Interest and (c) certain restructured Teekay subsidiaries (the "Services Companies") that provide, through existing services agreements, various services to the Partnership and the Partnership's subsidiaries and joint ventures. Merger Agreement At the effective time of the Merger (the "Effective Time"), pursuant to the Merger Agreement: • Each Common Unit that is issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than Excluded Units (as defined in the Merger Agreement)) will automatically be converted into the right to receive $17.00 in cash (the "Merger Consideration"); • Each restricted unit or other Incentive Equity Award (as defined in the Merger Agreement) granted pursuant to the Partnership's long-term incentive plan (the "Incentive Equity Plan") that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, whether or not vested, will automatically be vested, cancelled and converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to the product of (a) the Merger Consideration multiplied by (b) the number of Common Units subject to such Incentive Equity Award held by such holder, less applicable withholding taxes; • Each 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Unit and 8.50% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Unit of the Partnership that is issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will remain outstanding immediately following the Effective Time, and no consideration shall be delivered in respect thereof; and • The General Partner Interest that is issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will remain outstanding, and the General Partner, as a subsidiary of Parent, will continue as the sole general partner of the Partnership. The General Partner's board of directors (the "Board"), acting with "Special Approval" (within the meaning of the Partnership's limited partnership agreement) and, upon the recommendation of its Conflicts Committee (the "Conflicts Committee"), unanimously (a) determined that it was fair and in the best interests of the Partnership and the holders of the Common Units (the "Common Unitholders") to enter into the Merger Agreement, (b) approved the execution, delivery and performance of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby and (c) resolved to submit the Merger Agreement to a vote of the Common Unitholders and recommended approval of the Merger Agreement by the Common Unitholders. The Common Unitholders will be asked to vote on the approval of the Merger Agreement at a special meeting of the Common Unitholders that will be held on a date to be announced in the future (the "Special Meeting").

The closing of the Merger is subject to, among other conditions: (i) the approval of the Merger Agreement by the affirmative vote of a majority of the Common Units present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote on such proposal at the Special Meeting as of the record date for the Special Meeting (the "Partnership Unitholder Approval"); (ii) the receipt of certain regulatory approvals; (iii) the receipt of certain third-party consents in connection with the Merger; and (iv) the closings of (A) Parent's purchase from Teekay and Teekay Holdings Limited of all interests in the General Partner in accordance with the terms of the LLC Interest Purchase Agreement (as defined below) and (B) the transaction contemplated by the Services Companies Purchase Agreement (as defined below) in accordance with the terms thereof. Closing of the Merger is not subject to a financing condition. The Merger Agreement provides that the closing shall not occur prior to December 31, 2021. Under the Merger Agreement the Partnership is subject to customary restrictions on its ability to (a) solicit, initiate or knowingly encourage or knowingly facilitate Partnership Competing Proposals (as defined in the Merger Agreement) from third parties or (b) participate in or engage in any negotiations or discussions with third parties regarding, or furnish to any person any information relating to the General Partner in connection with, any Partnership Competing Proposal, with exceptions regarding contractual obligations of the members of the Board under the Partnership's limited partnership agreement and the Board's fiduciary duties under applicable law, including certain unsolicited Partnership Competing Proposals. The Board has agreed to recommend that the Common Unitholders vote to approve the Merger Agreement, subject to certain customary exceptions regarding the Board's fiduciary duties under applicable law. The Merger Agreement contains certain termination rights, including, among others, the right of the Partnership to terminate the Merger Agreement in certain circumstances, including to accept a Partnership Superior Proposal (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if, among other things, the Merger is not consummated by June 30, 2022. The Merger Agreement provides that, upon termination of the Merger Agreement upon specified conditions, the Partnership will be required to pay Parent a termination fee of $44.6 million (the "Partnership Termination Fee") or Parent will be required to pay the Partnership a termination fee of $89.1 million (the "Parent Termination Fee"). Upon certain terminations of the Merger Agreement, the Partnership will be required (without limiting or otherwise affecting other remedies that may be available to Parent, including any Partnership Termination Fee, if payable) to reimburse the Parent for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses (including all fees and expenses of counsel, accountants, investment banks, advisors, consultants and other representatives) incurred by Parent or its affiliates in connection with the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, up to an aggregate amount of $10.0 million. Any such reimbursed amount will be credited against any Partnership Termination Fee that subsequently becomes payable to Parent. The Merger Agreement also provides for the payment by the Partnership to Parent of the Partnership Termination Fee if, following the termination of the Merger Agreement by the Parent or the Partnership under specified circumstances, the Partnership consummates a transaction with respect to any Partnership Competing Proposal (as defined in the Merger Agreement) within 12 months after such termination, or signs a definitive agreement with respect to any Partnership Competing Proposal within 12 months after such termination and such transaction is subsequently consummated. The Partnership has made customary representations, warranties and covenants in the Merger Agreement, including, among others, covenants (1) to conduct its business (and to cause each joint venture of which it is a member to conduct its business) in the ordinary course during the period between the date of the Merger Agreement and the Effective Time, (2) not to engage in certain types of transactions during this period unless consented to in writing by Parent, (3) to convene and hold the Special Meeting for the purpose of obtaining the Partnership Unitholder Approval, and (4) subject to certain conditions, not to withdraw, change, amend, modify or qualify, in a manner adverse to Parent, the recommendation of the Board that the Common Unitholders approve the Merger Agreement. Until the Effective Time, the Merger Agreement permits the Partnership to make ordinary cash distributions on (a) its Common Units that are not in excess of $0.2875 per unit per quarter (and equivalent distribution in respect of the General Partner Interest) and (ii) its preferred units that are not in excess of the customary distributions in respect of such units.

Teekay Transaction Documents Limited Liability Company Interest Purchase Agreement. Concurrently with the execution and delivery of the Merger Agreement, Teekay and Parent entered into a Limited Liability Company Interest Purchase Agreement (the "LLC Interest Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Parent will purchase from Teekay and its wholly owned subsidiary, Teekay Holdings Limited, 100% of the limited liability company interests of the General Partner (the "Purchased Interest"). As a result of this transaction, Parent will own 100% of the sole general partner of the Partnership. The total purchase price to be paid to Teekay for the Purchased Interest is $26.4 million in cash, which represents the product of (a) the Merger Consideration multiplied by (b) the 1,555,061 Common Unit-equivalent economic ownership interest represented by the General Partner Interest. Accordingly, the purchase price per Common Unit equivalent will be the same amount as the Merger Consideration paid per Common Unit in the Merger. The closing of the sale and purchase of the Purchased Interest is subject to, among other things, the concurrent closing of the Merger. Termination of the Merger Agreement prior to the Effective Time would automatically terminate the LLC Interest Purchase Agreement. Voting and Support Agreement. Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Teekay and Teekay's subsidiary that also owns the Common Units beneficially owned by Teekay (collectively, the "Teekay Parties"), and Parent entered into a Voting and Support Agreement (the "Support Agreement") that provides, among other things, that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, the Teekay Parties will vote all of the Common Units held by them (i) in favor of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, (ii) against any Partnership Competing Proposal (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and (iii) against any action, proposal, transaction or agreement that would reasonably be expected to impede, interfere with, delay or adversely affect the timely consummation of the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. The Teekay Parties also have agreed (a) not to dispose of or otherwise transfer any of the Common Units they hold or of any beneficial, voting or economic interest therein, with limited exceptions, and (b) subject to customary exceptions, not to solicit, initiate or knowingly facilitate Partnership Competing Proposals (as defined in the Merger Agreement) from third parties or take related action on a basis similar to the restrictions applicable to the Partnership pursuant to the Merger Agreement. Termination of the Merger Agreement prior to the Effective Time would automatically terminate the Support Agreement. Management Services Restructuring and Purchase Agreement. Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Teekay, Teekay LNG Operating L.L.C., a Marshall Islands limited liability company and subsidiary of the Partnership ("Opco"), and Parent entered into a Management Services Restructuring and Purchase Agreement (the "Services Companies Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Opco will purchase certain restructured Services Companies for a purchase price of $3.34 million, subject to certain adjustments at closing. Such purchase is subject to the prior or concurrent closing of the Merger and to the completion of the restructuring of the Services Companies, unless in the case of such restructuring, Parent exercises an option to have Teekay and its subsidiaries provide to the Partnership and its subsidiaries services related to the then uncompleted portion of the restructuring until the restructuring is completed. Termination of the Merger Agreement prior to the Effective Time would automatically terminate the Services Companies Purchase Agreement. The Services Companies are Teekay subsidiaries that provide, through existing services agreements, various services to the Partnership and the Partnership's subsidiaries and joint ventures. These subsidiaries also provide services to Teekay, its subsidiaries and third parties. Services currently provided by the Services Companies include, in the case of the Partnership's subsidiaries and certain of its joint ventures, substantially all of their managerial, operational and administrative services (including vessel maintenance, crewing, crew training, purchasing, shipyard supervision, insurance and financial services) and other technical and advisory services, and in the case of the Partnership, various administrative services. Following the restructuring of the Services Companies and the purchase by Opco, Teekay's remaining subsidiaries will continue to provide existing services to Teekay, its subsidiaries and other third parties. Covenant Letter Agreement. Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Teekay and Parent entered into a letter agreement (the "Covenant Letter Agreement") that provides, subject to certain exceptions, that (a) for three years after the closing of the Merger, none of Parent, its subsidiaries, the General Partner or the Partnership will, directly or indirectly, hire, retain or solicit for employment, consulting or other similar services, certain employees of Teekay and its subsidiaries, (b) for three years after the closing of the Merger, Teekay and its affiliates will not, directly or indirectly, hire, retain or solicit for employment, consulting or other similar services, certain employees of the Services Companies or their subsidiaries, (c) for two years after the closing of the Merger, Teekay and its affiliates will not engage in, acquire or invest in any business that owns, operates or charters any liquefied gas carriers and related time charters and (d) for three years after the closing of the Merger, Teekay and its affiliates will not engage in, acquire or invest in any business that owns, operates or charters liquefied natural gas carriers and related time charters. The Covenant Letter Agreement also provides for the temporary continuation of a limited trademark license granted by Teekay to the Partnership, which license relates to the use in the Partnership's business of trademarks, service marks and trade dress of Teekay and its subsidiaries.

