Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.

(TGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEEKAY LNG INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. - TGP

10/06/2021 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) to Stonepeak. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Teekay will receive only $17.00 in cash for each common unit or common unit equivalent of Teekay that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tgp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
11:28aTEEKAY LNG INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
11:16aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TGP, CXP, ESBK, HOMB, JMP; Share..
PR
10/05TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P. : - Norwegian Kroner Bonds - June 30, 2021 Responsibility Stateme..
AQ
10/05TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Stonepeak to acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion transaction
AQ
10/05TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Stifel Downgrades Teekay LNG Partners to Hold from Buy, Adjusts ..
MT
10/04Energy Stocks Sharply Higher, Off Steep Intraday Peaks as Oil Prices Surge
MT
10/04TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : B. Riley Downgrades Teekay LNG Partners to Neutral From Buy, Kee..
MT
10/04TEEKAY LNG MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether th..
BU
10/04TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG Partners for $6.2 Billion Amid R..
MT
10/04TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG for $17/Share at $6.2 Bln Value
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 585 M - -
Net income 2021 242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,15x
Yield 2021 6,65%
Capitalization 1 487 M 1 487 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,10 $
Average target price 16,33 $
Spread / Average Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Hvid Chairman
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Christopher Sean Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.49.21%1 487
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.70.41%25 472
GOLAR LNG LIMITED37.66%1 422
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED-9.19%1 084
GASLOG PARTNERS LP69.85%234
HÖEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD.52.15%215