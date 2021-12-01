Teekay LNG Partners L P : ANNOUNCES UPDATES ON REQUIRED APPROVALS FOR MERGER WITH STONEPEAK - Form 6-K

TEEKAY LNG ANNOUNCES UPDATES ON REQUIRED APPROVALS FOR MERGER WITH STONEPEAK

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 1, 2021 - Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) today announced that at a special meeting of common unitholders of the Partnership held on December 1, 2021, its common unitholders voted to approve the proposed acquisition by merger of Teekay LNG by Stonepeak Limestone Holdings LP (formerly known as Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV Cayman (AIV III) LP) (Stonepeak).

In addition, Teekay LNG has received all required customer approvals to complete the merger.

Upon closing of the merger, Teekay LNG's common unitholders will receive $17.00 per common unit in cash. The merger is currently anticipated to close in mid-January 2022.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 21 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Statements about the proposed merger and related transactions (the Transaction) and all other statements in this press release, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will" or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Teekay LNG may not be able to complete the proposed Transaction on the proposed or other acceptable terms or at all because of a number of factors, including, among others: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (2) the failure to satisfy closing conditions in the merger agreement, (3) the potential for regulatory authorities to require divestitures, operational remedies or other concessions in order to obtain their approval of the proposed merger, (4) risks related to disruption of management's attention from Teekay LNG's ongoing business operations due to the proposed merger, (5) the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on (i) the ability of Teekay LNG or Teekay Corporation (Teekay) to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with Teekay LNG's customers, suppliers, or (ii) Teekay LNG's operating results and business generally, (6) the proposed merger may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, (7) Teekay LNG's business