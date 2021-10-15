Teekay LNG Partners L P : October 15, 2021 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

October 15, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.2875 per common unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



The cash distribution is payable on November 12, 2021 to all common unitholders of record on November 5, 2021. Teekay LNG's common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 21 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com