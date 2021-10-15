Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGP   MHY8564M1057

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.

(TGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teekay LNG Partners L P : October 15, 2021 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

10/15/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
October 15, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.2875 per common unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The cash distribution is payable on November 12, 2021 to all common unitholders of record on November 5, 2021. Teekay LNG's common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 21 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com


Disclaimer

Teekay LNG Partners LP published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 17:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 585 M - -
Net income 2021 242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,17x
Yield 2021 6,59%
Capitalization 1 492 M 1 492 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,15 $
Average target price 16,33 $
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Kremin President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Gayton Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Hvid Chairman
Iain Relf Vice President-LNG Operations
Christopher Sean Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.49.65%1 492
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.74.93%26 875
GOLAR LNG LIMITED41.81%1 459
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED-9.73%1 062
GASLOG PARTNERS LP70.22%234
HÖEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD.52.15%215