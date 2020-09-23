Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Teekay Tankers Ltd.    TNK   MHY8565N3002

TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.

(TNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teekay Tankers : September 23, 2020 Teekay Group Joins United Nations Global Compact, the World's Largest Corporate Sustainability Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

September 23, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) today announced that they have joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The United Nations Global Compact calls for companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

'We are proud to join the UN Global Compact, reinforcing our group's deep, long-standing commitment to responsible safety and environmental practices,' commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay's President and CEO. 'We are fully committed to further advancing sustainability and responsible business practices in order to meet the growing expectations of our stakeholders and global society as a whole. We look forward to continue reporting on our annual progress to support the UN Global Compact principles.'

Teekay is joining more than 11,000 companies in almost 160 countries worldwide that have committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of their strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. Earlier this year, the Teekay Group published its 2019 Sustainability Report. For more information about Teekay's commitment to sustainability, visit www.teekay.com.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services and also provides offshore production. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world's largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $10 billion, comprised of approximately 140 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 10 countries and approximately 5,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol 'TK'.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols 'TGP', 'TGP PR A' and 'TGP PR B', respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 52 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 17 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has four time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers' Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TNK.'

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Disclaimer

Teekay Tankers Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 20:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.
04:20pTEEKAY TANKERS : September 23, 2020 Teekay Group Joins United Nations Global Com..
PU
04:02pTeekay Group Joins United Nations Global Compact, the World’s Largest C..
AQ
08/13TEEKAY TANKERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
06/26Teekay corporation board member bjorn moller announces retirement
AQ
05/21TEEKAY TANKERS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21TEEKAY TANKERS LTD. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04/16Teekay group announces availability of annual reports on form 20-f for year e..
AQ
02/27TEEKAY TANKERS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 637 M - -
Net income 2020 224 M - -
Net Debt 2020 517 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 367 M 367 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,83 $
Last Close Price 10,87 $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 91,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Mackay President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Hvid Chairman
Stewart Andrade CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Richard T. du Moulin Independent Director
Sai W. Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEEKAY TANKERS LTD.-54.65%367
ENBRIDGE INC.-21.38%61 734
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-13.95%43 185
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-42.08%34 974
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-39.54%28 973
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.27%25 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group